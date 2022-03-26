“That’s the part we fail to realize, we haven’t seen Ben Simmons play since last June” - Kendrick Perkins says the Nets need Ben Simmons, questions what version of Simmons they’ll get

Brooklyn Nets fans are yet to see Ben Simmons take on the court suited in the famous black and white jersey. Simmons is yet to feature in a game in the 2021-22 NBA season but might appear in a few games before the end of the season.

The Nets might need his impact on their goal for a championship title, but is he ready to take on such a challenge or responsibility? Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins does not agree. On the ESPN Get Up show, he argued that while the Nets might need Simmons to make a title run this season, it is unclear what Simmons they will be getting.

"They do need Ben Simmons, but what version of Ben Simmons? That's the part we fail to realize. We haven't seen Ben Simmons play since last June," Perkins stated.

He went on to say that Simmons hasn't been on the court since June last year and as such, it's difficult to tell what his game is at the moment. So the version of Simmons that the Nets will see feature is unknown. Has his game grown? Is he still the scared Simmons not wanting to be fouled? Is his defensive play still worth the trouble?

Many unanswered questions still exist with Simmons having been off the court the entire season. Only time will tell if he will be as impactful to the Nets as advertised.

Ben Simmons to feature for the Brooklyn Nets this season, Steve Nash insists

Head coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets insists Ben Simmons will feature for the Nets this season.

On multiple occasions, coach Steve Nash has stated that Simmons will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets before the end of the regular season. He was looking forward to making his debut against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday but was ruled out.

Naskash revealed that Simmons has a herniated disk on his back but remains optimistic that he will feature in at least one game before the end of the season. It has been said that the 25-year old cannot go a day or two in rehab without having flare-ups on his back.

"He hasn't practiced for us yet," Steve Nash revealed last Friday. "He's done some individual workouts, then he had the flare-up. So that's the next step. That's the step he hasn't gotten back to yet, is individual on-court workouts."

While he is keen on getting back on the court, there is no timeline as to when that will be. With the play-in tournament just around the corner, will Simmons make his debut for the Nets this season?

