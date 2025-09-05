"That's a pretty good deal": After digging into Kawhi Leonard and Clippers, Pablo Torre teases investigating $156,549,124 All-Star

Pablo Torre reported on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” on Wednesday that the LA Clippers allegedly signed Kawhi Leonard for a “no-show job.” According to the podcaster, the Clippers paid the superstar forward $28 million from a company that Steve Ballmer, the team owner, had invested in. Yahoo Sports noted on the same day that the NBA is “commencing an investigation” based on that report.The former ESPN analyst opened up on the “Dan Patrick Show” that the Leonard report could be the first of many. Torre told host Dan Patrick what might be on the table next:“Well, how [Brunson] arrived at the Knicks, this is where I will have to defer to the reporting. I may or may not do on this. Certainly, it was interesting, like, ‘Okay.’ That’s a pretty good deal for the Knicks. Anyway, I don’t wanna get ahead of myself.”On July 12, 2024, Jalen Brunson agreed to a four-year, $156,549,124 million extension with the New York Knicks. While most expected the Knicks to keep their captain long-term, almost everyone was shocked by the deal, which was significantly below market value. Brunson left $113 million on the table, giving the Knicks flexibility to keep the core of a championship-contending team.Then-NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski called the extension a “largely unprecedented financial concession.” Teammate Josh Hart was shocked by the deal that he wrote on X after the news came out:“Build him a statue.”Josh Hart @joshhartLINKBuild him a statue 🥲Pablo Torre could dig into what allowed the New York Knicks to sign Jalen Brunson to an unprecedented deal.NBA in “panic,” according to Pablo Torre, after dropping Kawhi Leonard bombA day after dropping the bomb on Kawhi Leonard, Pablo Torre had more to report about the situation on the “Dan Patrick Show.” While the NBA conceded that it will start a probe, Torre added:“I can tell you, though, from the NBA perspective, what I’ve been told this morning is that it’s been a bit of panic over there. I’m told that they did not know about this deal between Steve Ballmer, or at the very least between Aspiration and Kawhi Leonard, with the influence of Steve Ballmer, according to our reporting, being the driving force of it.”The LA Clippers released a statement on Wednesday denying the allegations and promising to assist or cooperate in the planned investigation.If the allegations are right, the Clippers would suffer big-time. They could be fined for up to $7.5 million, forfeiture of draft picks and voiding of Kawhi Leonard’s contract, per CBA rules.