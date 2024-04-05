"That's pretty lame": Klay Thompson schools Tari Eason over rocking 'Warriors come out to play' t-shirt 

Klay Thompson had some harsh criticism for Tari Eason over the latter rocking a "Warriors come out to play" t-shirt during Thursday's clash between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. The teams were contending for the final spot in the Play-In tournament, but the Warriors ended the Rockets' hopes of stealing the 10th seed.

Eason's "Warriors come out to play" taunt didn't age well as it was a blowout, with the Warriors winning, 133-110. Eason was inactive for the contest. Thompson highlighted that after the game and criticized the young Rockets forward for his antics, saying (via Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater):

“That’s pretty lame. Especially if you’re not even playing…But you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline. Bro, what are we doing?”

The Warriors extended their winning streak over the Rockets to 13 games across four seasons. The Rockets got to within two games of passing the Warriors behind an 11-game winning streak when Eason took to Instagram to troll the 2022 NBA champions.

He referenced "The Warriors" movie and used it to mock Golden State after it was struggling to string wins together back then. However, the tables have drastically turned around since then, and the Rockets are now on the brink of elimination.

Klay Thompson's scorching hot night leads Warriors past Rockets

Klay Thompson was key to the Golden State Warriors shutting down Tari Eason's taunts on Thursday. The former All-Star dropped 29 points, including 21 in the first half, to lead the team to a massive win and nearly guarantee their Play-In spot. Thompson kept the Warriors ahead despite a turnover problem, as he shot 11-of-15, including 7-of-11 from 3.

He hit three 3-pointers before the first timeout of the game, which set the tone for Golden State. Thompson remained efficient in the second half as the Warriors maintained a 15-point lead. He scored eight points, missing only one of his four attempts in 11 minutes.

Thompson added three rebounds and four assists on the night as well. Meanwhile, Steph Curry matched his "Splash Brother's" numbers with a 29-point outing. Curry broke out of his shooting slump, making 9-of-14 shots. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis impressed with another efficient game, tallying 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

The Warriors (42-34) extended their winning streak to six games, now two games behind the ninth-placed LA Lakers (44-33) and three behind sixth-placed Phoenix Suns and seventh-placed New Orleans Pelicans, both with 45-31 records.