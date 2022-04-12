"That's how we really became tight" - Matt Barnes reveals he became close with Kobe Bryant after no-flinch inbound fake pass moment in 2010

On March 7, 2010, Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers visited the Orlando Magic in a rematch of the 2009 NBA Finals. Early in the second half, Bryant had one of his legendary career moments as he didn't flinch after Matt Barnes faked a hard pass to his face.

Barnes defended Bryant throughout the game and the pair almost got into a physical altercation, with a few words at each other. With 8:29 left in the third quarter and the Magic up 59-54, Kobe was unfazed when Barnes made a fake pass directly to his head.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Matt Barnes was asked about the incident with Kobe Bryant. Barnes noted that he actually became really close to Kobe because of it. The 14-year NBA veteran ended up signing with the LA Lakers the following season, playing with Bryant for two years.

"People don't know, that's how we really became tight. It was a respect matter before that, but then after that season Kobe called me. It was just a random phone call that came... I'm like, 'Hello?' He's like, 'What's up? It's Kobe.' I'm like, 'Yeah, f***ing right. Who is this?'" Barnes said.

He added:

"He just talked to me. He liked the way I played, how hard I played. The intensity I played with. He told me literally like, 'Anyone crazy to f**k with me is crazy enough to play with me. Do you want to be a Laker?'... Maybe three or four days after he asked me that question, I was a Laker."

Interestingly, Barnes was supposed to sign with the Miami Heat that offseason and join the Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. However, the one-time NBA champ agreed to a two-year contract worth $3.6 million with the Lakers after talking to Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant on the Matt Barnes ball fake

Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers.

One of Kobe Bryant's last televised appearances before his tragic death last January 26, 2020 was on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Bryant talked about the famous fake pass and confirmed it led to him recruiting Barnes to the Lakers.

"I wanted him because of what happened in Orlando," Bryant said.

Bryant also described what it's like to have Barnes as a teammate. The five-time NBA champion had nothing but praise for him. "Black Mamba" commended Barnes' toughness, competitiveness and fearlessness.

"Feisty, tough, competitive and not afraid of big moments. That's what I respected the most. Guys that aren't afraid. You gotta have some cojones. If you playing with me, ain't got no conjones. I ain't messing with you," Bryant said.

Bryant and Barnes played two seasons together, making the playoffs both times. Barnes then left the Lakers in 2012 to sign with the LA Clippers. He spent three seasons with the Clippers before playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

He won his lone NBA championship during his time with the Warriors.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra