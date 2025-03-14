"That's a really big deal" - Charles Barkley makes feelings clear on LeBron James playing second fiddle

NBA legend Charles Barkley weighed in on Lakers superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic's burgeoning two-man dynamic. The TNT analyst credited James for making the necessary sacrifices to optimize their pairing.

James missed Thursday's nationally televised TNT road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a left groin strain. The absence marked the four-time MVP's second consecutive, with him also being ruled out for Friday's road clash against the Denver Nuggets.

When available, James has thrived alongside Doncic, relinquishing some of his playmaking duties to the five-time All-Star. In return, he has regularly been rewarded with easy baskets off feeds from his new co-star, whom LA acquired from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2.

During Thursday's TNT broadcast, Barkley took note of James' fit alongside Doncic and commended him for making things work.

"You've gotta give LeBron a lot of credit because he has accepted the role of being a finisher instead of a starter," Barkley said. "That's a really big deal. Like, he's catching a lot of fastbreaks. Normally, he would wait on the ball and try to be like a (point) forward."

Barkley added that James embracing a new role was critical, as Doncic, who has a similar skill set, wouldn't have been willing to do so.

"But give him a lot of credit because he was the one who was gonna have to make the adjustment," Barkley said. "Luka is not gonna be the guy who will be running on the wings and finishing fastbreaks."

The Lakers (40-24) are 8-3 when James and Doncic suit up together. That includes them playing together in seven of the team's recent season-high eight-game winning streak, which ended the night that James injured his groin.

Charles Barkley expects LeBron James to sit out for rest of season

During Thursday's pregame show, Charles Barkley and Co. also touched on LeBron James' injury recovery.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, James "returned to LA" amid his squad's four-game road trip, "per medical recommendation." Charania added that the 21-time All-Star "continues to progress well from a groin strain."

However, Barkley seemingly didn't buy the report, as he predicted that James would sit out until the playoffs.

"LeBron's probably out for the rest of the season," Barkley said. "I don't see him coming back."

The Hall of Famer then quipped about James' aversion to traveling to the city of Milwaukee.

"And he stayed in New York because it was New York, and he didn't want to go to Milwaukee because it's Milwaukee," Barkley said. "That's why he flew back home. Stop it, man!"

Nevertheless, per Lakers coach JJ Redick, James is considered day-to-day. Thus, his return could be on the horizon once his team returns home.

