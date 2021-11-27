"That’s the reputation I’ve been trying to break after my first few years in the league, of being at the bottom of the NBA" - Devin Booker comments on his mindset and the resurgent Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is in his seventh season with the Phoenix Suns, and that tenure has given him a full appreciation for last season's run to the NBA Finals as well as the team's current 14-game winning streak.

The Suns star recently commented on his mentality, forged by five forgettable seasons and mirroring that of his team's, guiding them to be contenders in a loaded Western Conference.

Phoenix started 1-3 before getting on the current winning streak heading into Friday night's game at the New York Knicks. The Suns roster features elite offensive weapons like Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton, but their defense has been their rock and the guiding force behind their incredible run.

The Suns are ranked third in defensive rating, stifling good offenses and limiting opportunities.

Phoenix is motivated to achieve collective success after years of languishing. Before last year's Finals run, the franchise had gone 10 years without making the playoffs. Booker experienced five of those seasons, going 23-59 in his rookie season, then 24-58, 21-61, 19-63 and 34-39.

In an interview with The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Devin Booker touched upon those years. Here's what he said:

“I wish I could be playing a little more efficiently, but I’m just trying to find ways to win. That’s what it comes down to. That’s the reputation I’ve been trying to break after my first few years in the league, of being at the bottom of the NBA, so if you want to see winning basketball, you tune into the Suns. We play together. It’s a ‘we score’ mentality. We have a lot of talented players, and any night could be anybody’s chance.”

The Suns and Devin Booker will try to carry this mindset into another postseason run. Considering how other Western Conference contenders, like the Los Angeles Lakers (10-10) and the Denver Nuggets (9-9), have started, the Suns are at the forefront, along with the Golden State Warriors (16-2) and Utah Jazz (12-6).

Can Devin Booker lead the Phoenix Suns to an NBA championship?

Devin Booker

Booker, a two-time All-Star, and the Suns are in a good position and look dominant on both ends, but things could change quickly in a stacked Western Conference.

The Suns and Booker will have to prove that their Finals run wasn't a fluke. Phoenix will have to continue playing at an elite level on the defensive end if they are expected to beat offensive juggernauts like the Warriors, Brooklyn Nets (14-5) or the Milwaukee Bucks (11-8).

The offensive burden largely falls on Booker and veteran Chris Paul. Paul's injury history is a concern, with him being the team's primary playmaker. Paul averages 10.4 assists per game, with the next closest being Booker with 4.8. The fear is that Phoenix's offense might come to a standstill without the legendary point guard, who continues to play at an elite level despite his age (36).

Considering their injury history and post-season woes, despite them playing well at the moment, it is extremely difficult to call the Suns a favorite. But judging by their current form and playing style it isn't that hard to imagine them going through to the Finals, the championship however is a whole different ball game.

