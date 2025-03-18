"That's why your ring fell off" - Ex-Nuggets forward hilariously fires back at Nick Young's ring criticism attempt

Former NBA player Nick Young dissed ex-NBA star Kenyon Martin for almost winning a championship but never accomplishing the feat on Monday. Young guested on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, "Gil's Arena," in which Martin is one of the main hosts.

Young brought up how Martin nearly won a title but didn't: the 2009 Western Conference finals when Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers beat Martin's Denver Nuggets 4-2. The former Nuggets star then jokingly fired back at Young about his championship run.

"They brought you to the table and made you watch everybody else eat," Martin said. "That's why your ring fell off that day 'cause it don't fit. They gave you the extra one, right?"

Looking back at Nick Young's championship run with Golden State Warriors

In 2018, the Golden State Warriors battled the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight time. The Warriors and Cavs had one of the biggest rivalries in NBA history as Golden State's dynasty of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green constantly went up against LeBron James.

Ultimately, it was the Warriors who came out on top in 2018. Nick Young was part of that Golden State team in his only year with the franchise.

In the regular season, Young played 80 games, playing 17.4 minutes per game, averaging 7.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

However, come playoff time, the Warriors didn't utilize him as much.

In the finals series against the Cavaliers, Swaggy P only played 9.5 mpg, averaged 1.3 ppg and shot 15.4%.

While Young ultimately won the one and only ring in his career, he didn't make an impact in winning the title. Nick then played one more season in the following year, but only played four games. Young hasn't returned to the NBA since.

