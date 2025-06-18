"That's the series" - NBA fans react to Pacers preparing to play without Tyrese Haliburton in Game 6

Following his lackluster showing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, it was revealed that Tyrese Haliburton is battling injury. Amid these recent developments, fans are quickly losing hope of the team's championship aspirations.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that Haliburton is playing through a calf strain. He is set to undergo an MRI, with his status for Game 6 remaining up in the air.

It's not confirmed if Tyrese Haliburton will play or not on Thursday, but the recent discourse around the situation doesn't look good. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle revealed that Indiana is preparing itself to take the floor in Game 6 without the services of the All-Star point guard.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This news has Pacers fans thinking the worst, believing that the Thunder are primed to close things out.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If Haliburton isn't able to suit up in Game 6, Pacers fans are preparing to wave the white flag.

Josh @jreambigger LINK Sheesh it’s over

5⭐️Goat @UnbotheredGoat LINK Series over with or without Hali so

Rodgren @rodchasers2 LINK Can I interest you in a 60 point blowout

Haliburton had by far his worst showing in the playoffs in Game 5. He finished with four points and six assists on 0-for-6 shooting from the field. With the Pacers' season on the line, Haliburton will try to rally and keep Indiana's season alive.

NBA insider weighs in on Pacers' approach with Tyrese Haliburton

After reporting on Tyrese Haliburton's injury, Shams Charania appeared on "NBA Today" Tuesday to dive more into the situation. He stated that the Pacers have no firm stance on the star guard's availability moving forward and are awaiting the results of the MRI. However, regarding the severity of this injury, Charania cited that Haliburton would likely be sidelined if it were earlier in the season.

"It was described to me today that if this were the regular season or even the first round, there is doubt that he would play," Charania said. "Once the Pacers and Haliburton get the results back on this MRI, on that calf strain, they're going to be able to identify the severity and then huddle and map out exactly what the plan will be going into Game 6."

Expand Tweet

With Haliburton not being 100% physically, the Pacers find themselves in a tough spot as the finals continue. As the centerpiece of the offense, Indiana needs him on the floor to operate at their best. That said, based on how he performed in Game 5, him being out there could end up doing more harm than good.

For now, all the Pacers can do is wait and see the results of Tyrese Haliburton's MRI. No matter how the situation unfolds, the group needs to be ready to rally together in hopes of forcing a Game 7 against the Thunder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More