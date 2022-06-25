“That’s a Shaq move, that’s a LeBron move, that’s a Duncan move” - Shannon Sharpe on the Orlando Magic drafting Paolo Banchero despite no workout, says somebody in the franchise tipped off the bookmakers

Heading into the NBA draft, many expected Paolo Banchero to go third to the Houston Rockets. The Orlando Magic had different plans for their first overall selection, however. Orlando selected the Duke freshman forward, sending a bit of a shockwave throughout the basketball world.

Banchero, of course, had the talent to be the first pick, but he wasn't connected to Orlando throughout the pre-draft process. Many expected Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. to be the pick. The idea echoed even louder when reports surfaced that Banchero had refused to workout for the Magic because he didn't believe he was in the running for the top pick.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" on Friday, analyst Shannon Sharpe praised the Magic for selecting Banchero. Sharpe said the choice showed the Magic knew all along who they wanted, comparing it to previous NBA greats who were selected first.

“That’s a Shaq move. That’s a LeBron move. That’s a Duncan move,” Sharpe said.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @ShannonSharpe reacts to the Orlando Magic drafting Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft: .@ShannonSharpe reacts to the Orlando Magic drafting Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft: https://t.co/odB2fVaqnw

Orlando Magic take Paolo Banchero with first overall selection

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero

It seemed as if the basketball world was convinced that the Orlando Magic would select Smith with the first pick. But that's what makes the NBA draft such a special event. Orlando selected Banchero despite reports of not being able to get him into a private workout.

It just goes to show that the Magic had zeroed in on Banchero early on in the process and did a great job of keeping their intentions quiet. The draft is a process that features plenty of teams trying to spread misinformation in attempts to generate traction in the trade market.

Despite Banchero being viewed as a long shot, many Las Vegas sportsbooks saw their lines shift massively over his chances of becoming the first pick. Even with the movement, many were still convinced Smith would be the choice.

For now, it looks as if the Magic have found their guy with Banchero.

The 6-foot-10 forward was an offensive machine for the Blue Devils this year. Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 47.8%, including 33.8% from 3-point range.

Banchero's mother, Rhonda, was a third-round pick in the 2000 WNBA draft.

Banchero was a consensus second-team All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year. He helped Duke reach the Final Four.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far