“That’s something that will trump everything that he has done in his basketball career” - Kendrick Perkins on LeBron James sharing court with son Bronny

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has said that LA Lakers superstar LeBron James sharing the court with his son Bronny James would be the biggest achievement of his illustrious career.

James, a four-time NBA champion, is playing his 19th year in the league, while his son Bronny is currently in high school, and is set to graduate in 2023. On the podcast Swagu & Perk, Perkins talked about how his former teammate is almost guaranteed to play with his son in the NBA. He said in this regard:

"If he doesn't get injured or a serious injury, he's going to be there. When it comes down to LeBron and all the individual accolades and all the milestones he has reached, all the milestones he's going to continue to reach, the one thing in the world that he wants is be able to share the court with Bronny."

Perkins continued that it would be the single biggest achievement of LeBron James' illustrious career, saying:

"Whether that's playing with him or compete with him, that's something that will trump everything that he has done in his basketball career."

He also said that LeBron and Bronny James sharing the court together as a father-son duo would be one of the greatest moments in NBA history, remarking:

"To be honest with you, I think at some point they are actually going to share the court together, whether it's on the same team or competing, and I think it will be one of the greatest, and most embraced and loved moments in basketball history."

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins LeBron taking the court with his son Bronny is mission accomplished! All the awards, accolades and wins will take a back seat to this one moment, and it’s GOING to happen. Carry on… #Swag &Perk LeBron taking the court with his son Bronny is mission accomplished! All the awards, accolades and wins will take a back seat to this one moment, and it’s GOING to happen. Carry on… #Swag&Perk https://t.co/tPbrBhOUjN

Will LeBron James be able to play with his son Bronny in the NBA?

LeBron James watching his son play

LeBron James has been vocal about wanting to play for the same team as his son Bronny James in the NBA. Whether that happens or not is something that remains to be seen.

Bronny James is set to graduate high school in 2023, and will be enrolled in college that year. He has been impressing scouts with his performances, and has been pondering his college options. However, because of the NBA's One-and-Done rule, Bronny will only be eligible to be drafted into the league in 2024.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Imagine LeBron has one major dream for Bronny.Imagine LeBron has one major dream for Bronny. Imagine 👀 https://t.co/STwXBIHVHN

LeBron James' current contract with the LA Lakers expires in 2023, but he could well sign a deal with a team that could potentially land Bronny James in 2024. Which pick would be used on Bronny James is still unknown, and could change in the coming years depending on his performances.

Either way, if James does play get to play with his son in the NBA, it will be, without question, one of the greatest moments in the history of the league. It will also be a testament to the longevity of LeBron James, as it is often easy to forget that James made his debut in the league back in 2003 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

