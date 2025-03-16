"That's my son": Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco prides over stepson Alijah Arenas' 3k milestone in his last game

Gilbert Arenas’ wife Melli Monaco beamed with pride as their son, Alijah Arenas, reached an impressive milestone in his last high school game. Alijah became the 15th player in state history to score 3,000 points during his time in school. Arena’s mother reacted proudly as she shared Alijah’s achievement on her Instagram:

“I meaaannn… That’s my son 🙃 @alijah0arenas,” wrote Monaco.

Monaco also posted a video of her son draining a tough shot over three defenders and wrote:

“Last high school game 💪🏿🤭@alijah0arenas Why they got three on him AT ALL TIME 🙄”

Check out her reactions below:

Melli Monaco's Instagram stories from Alijah Arenas' final high school game

Unfortunately, Arenas’ Chatsworth lost the match and with that, the Division II championship. His last game ended on a sour note, but Arenas was solid throughout high school. He recorded 31.4 points, 2.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game. Speaking after the loss, Arenas said:

“The moral of this story was just effort. They (the Marauders) had more heart. I feel like we should have stuck together a little bit more.”

Now, Arenas will head to USC to kick off his college basketball career. Alijah also had the option of following in his father's footsteps by committing to Arizona but chose USC instead. The 6-foot-6 guard also received offers from Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville.

Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James' son Bronny James should get more minutes

It has been a tough rookie season for Bronny James as he has made just 19 appearances while playing under five minutes per game. Bronny has had trouble adjusting, but that hasn't stopped three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas from speaking out in support.

On an episode of his podcast, "Gil's Arena," Arenas backed Bronny and said that he should be playing more minutes:

"If they (the Lakers) played him 36 (minutes), he'd be averaging 12 (points), four (rebounds) and four (assists). He'd be top-five for Rookie of the Year," said Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas' statement might seem far-fetched, but he just might be correct. Bronny has played nine games for the Lakers' G League team and recorded 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in 33.5 minutes of action. If James sees the same amount of minutes in the NBA, we will likely see him take a step forward.

However, with the Lakers at a crucial stage of the season, Bronny James probably won't be getting the minutes he needs to grow.

