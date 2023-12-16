“That’s my son”: Soon-to-be dad Anthony Edwards comically calls Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert his ‘7-foot’ kids

In the heart of Minnesota, home to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a unique spectacle unfolded at the local Target store during a fan meet-and-greet event with the Timberwolves stars.

Anthony Edwards, the team’s dynamic guard and soon-to-be father, who is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, humorously referred to his towering teammates, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, as his ‘7-foot’ kids.

When a young fan asked if the other kid was his son, Edwards couldn’t hold it and jokingly mocked his teammates.

One of the kids that came in for the charity volunteer asked about another kid if he was Anthony Edwards’ son. But, Edwards, taking no moment to resort, said:

"Yeah! This my other son right here[pointing at Karl-Anthony Towns]."

Towns was quick to respond:

“I ain’t your son.”

However, Edwards further continued to count his teammates as his sons. He said:

“He [Towns] is my taller son though. I got two 7-foot sons, KAT and Gobert.”

The Timberwolves leading the way with a noble cause

The Timberwolves, currently leading the West with an impressive 18-5 record, recently took a break from their rigorous schedule to spread some holiday cheer. In an initiative in partnership with A Mother’s Love, the team hosted a holiday shopping event at the Target store in Minnetonka.

The event saw the participation of 15 young boys and girls. The entire Timberwolves roster was present at the event.

Adding to the festive spirit, corporate partners Target and TCL generously provided each youth and their family with a $500 Target gift card and a 43-inch Smart TV.