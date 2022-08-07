“That’s our Super Bowl right now” - NBA analyst excited for the circus that’s bound to happen on LA Lakers media day, believes the Lakers have given up on trading 9x All-Star

The LA Lakers should accept no NBA team is interested in acquiring Russell Westbrook without future first-round picks. They have been trying to move him since the trade deadline. Teams have rejected their offers without the extra compensation.

If they keep the former MVP, next season’s first get-together in front of the media could be the biggest show in Hollywood. Longtime LA Times reporter Bill Plaschke appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and shared his thoughts on the Westbrook saga.

Here’s how he sees things unfolding in the next few months:

"I think they’ve given up on that [trade]. I think he’s [Westbrook] going anywhere. And they’re trying to make it as playable as it can for him. … You think he’s gonna listen to Darvin Ham? He didn’t listen to Frank Vogel. He’s been through four coaches in four years. He didn’t listen to anybody."

Plaschke added:

"Russ is a divisive locker room guy. I can just imagine Laker Media Day. That’s gonna be bigger than the World Series. That’s gonna be bigger than the opening of the football season with the Rams and Bills. Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James at Laker Media Day? That’s our Super Bowl right now."

In last season’s exit interview, Russell Westbrook called out former coach Frank Vogel for not giving him the chance to show his worth. He also practically called LeBron James and Anthony Davis liars. It was the kind of interview that could have, at the very least, frayed relationships.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Russell Westbrook was asked about how LeBron James and Anthony Davis said many times this year to "Let Russ be Russ."



Westbrook: “Yeah, but that wasn't true… let's be honest." Russell Westbrook was asked about how LeBron James and Anthony Davis said many times this year to "Let Russ be Russ."Westbrook: “Yeah, but that wasn't true… let's be honest." https://t.co/jZvVssmm6N

The Westbrook and James' reported relationship took an even more interesting turn during the Las Vegas Summer League. While James was mobbed by the LA Lakers' new coach Darvin Ham and GM Rob Pelinka, “Russ” sat 94 feet away.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Russell Westbrook was not one of them, although he was in attendance.



"This is a funny time of year."



with more: A group of current Lakers made their way over to LeBron James during his time at Las Vegas Summer League.Russell Westbrook was not one of them, although he was in attendance."This is a funny time of year." @jovanbuha with more: theathletic.com/3411359?source… A group of current Lakers made their way over to LeBron James during his time at Las Vegas Summer League.Russell Westbrook was not one of them, although he was in attendance."This is a funny time of year."@jovanbuha with more: theathletic.com/3411359?source… https://t.co/7spjyQ3IOe

This year’s summer league sharply contrasted last year’s, where the two were inseparable. The fact that they refused to acknowledge one another confirmed how awkward and testy next season will be.

How Darvin Ham handles Russell Westbrook will be crucial to the LA Lakers' success

Darvin Ham has his work cut out for him next season. [Photo: Front Office Sports]

Since becoming the LA Lakers' head shot-caller, Darvin Ham has been singing Russell Westbrook’s praises. He proudly informed everyone during interviews how recipient the point guard was to his plans for next season.

Two of the biggest things Ham mentioned were Westbrook playing championship-level defense and having accountability. These were precisely the issues that the nine-time All-Star dismissed last season. He refused to be a screen setter, missed rotations, walked back on defense and then blamed everyone for his failures.

First Take @FirstTake



"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." @WindhorstESPN isn't confident Darvin Ham can get Russell Westbrook to change his game:"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." .@WindhorstESPN isn't confident Darvin Ham can get Russell Westbrook to change his game:"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." https://t.co/ZffQEKwg9T

The frostiness between LeBron James and Russell Westbrook has become apparent. Ham isn’t just imploring “Brodie” to adapt; he’s also asking Westbrook to tune out the effort of the LA Lakers to trade him.

If the triple-double king is still around for next season, the LA Lakers media day will surely be a spectacle.

