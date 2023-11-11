"That s**t ain't gonna work" - Stephen A. Smith warns Clippers of 'ego clashes' with James Harden on roster

Stephen A. Smith isn't sold on the LA Clippers' acquisition of James Harden. After the former MVP was traded to the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers, they quickly emerged as potential favorites in the Western Conference.

Despite that, the team has struggled since acquiring Harden in the blockbuster trade that rocked the NBA to its very core.

Since the trade, the Clippers have struggled to find their rhythm, going 0-3 with Harden on the court alongside Kawhi Leonard & Paul George. Although George believes that the team has too many good pieces for things to not click at some point, Stephen A. Smith isn't so sure.

After a 144-126 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, questions about the Clippers' fit emerged once again. Although Kawhi Leonard seems unconcerned with the news, the longtime outspoken analyst has his doubts. On his Stephen A. Smith show, he spoke about the situation.

"I don't know how wise it was for them to bring James Harden to LA. Yeah, you probably did it because you needed a safety net. You needed a security blanket in case Paul George or Kawhi Leonard inevitably get hurt, because that's what they do. ... I understand the thinking.

"That shit ain't gonna work. It's not gonna work. Egos are going to get in the way."

Looking at the LA Clippers' standing in the Western Conference amid Stephen A. Smith's comments

Currently, the LA Clippers sit in 11th place in a stacked Western Conference with a 3-5 record. While the addition of James Harden is expected to pay dividends in case Leonard or George get hurt, there have been growing pains.

In their first game together, the team fell to the New York Knicks 97-111, with James Harden scoring 17 points and adding six assists. Two days later, the team met the Brooklyn Nets, where they fell 100-93, with Harden adding 12 points, five assists, and eight rebounds.

On Friday, in the Clippers' second NBA In-Season Tournament game, Harden contributed 14 points, two assists, and five rebounds. The performances notably saw a decrease in assists for Harden after he posted three straight seasons with more than 10.0 assists per game.

Speaking to reporters after the game, however, Kawhi Leonard explained that he's still confident that the team will hit their stride. The way he sees things, it's only a matter of time before they learn how to play with one another.

While Stephen A. Smith was spot on for the Clippers needing a safety net in case Leonard or George get injured, the adjustment phase has been tough. As the team looks ahead to a Sunday showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies, it will be interesting to see how long it takes them to adjust.