"That s**t was off the chain" - Stephen A. Smith goes on epic rant about Taylor Swift, calls her "the greatest"

Stephen A. Smith recently shared an interesting story on his "The Stephen A. Smith Show." The story involves the time he went to a Taylor Swift concert with his daughters and their friends.

Interestingly, Smith's experience at the concert was something he did not expect heading into it.

"My man Mark Shapiro, he gave me two free tickets," Smith said. "Not only did I send my daughters back to the concert, daddy actually went with them. Me at a Taylor Swift concert. But I said I'm gonna go see her. That's the best concert I've ever been to in my life. Excuse my language, but that s**t was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down."

Smith added:

"I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational. I'd pay to see her again. Seriously, I'm not joking. She was a superstar that night. That girl is special."

Initially, he bought 10 tickets for her daughters and their friends that were each priced at $2,000. However, he decided to join his kids after Price sent him two concert tickets for free.

With the songwriter's popularity and high demand regarding her concerts, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has joined the Taylor Swift bandwagon.

Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyonce

Stephen A. Smith has his takes when it comes to anything sports related. However, he has recently gotten himself into hot waters after the comment he made involving Rihanna and Beyoncé on Sherri Sheperd's talk show on Fox.

"Ladies and gentlemen, she's a lot of things," Smith said. "She's spectacular, actually -- and congratulations on new mama-hood. There's one thing she's not: She ain't Beyoncé."

His comments ended up receiving numerous backlash which resulted in the ESPN host backtracking on what he said during the talk show.

"I want Rihanna to know you're a superstar, you're sensational, you're spectacular," Smith added. "You're no joke, and you are a worthy person to be doing Super Bowl halftime show. Apologies to Rihanna for my words, gotta be more careful."

His hot takes on sports are often talked about whether fans agree with him or not. However, no one could have predicted that a music take of his would also get him into trouble.

His comments came just before Rihanna was set to perform for the 2023 Super Bowl, with Beyoncé already having her time at it back at the 2013 Super Bowl.

