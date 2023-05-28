“That s**t was crazy” - Jayson Tatum stunned as Boston Celtics force Game 7 in NBA Eastern Conference Finals 

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was visibly stunned after his team came away with a win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With the superstar playing a huge role in tying up the series, he shared his thoughts on the win.

The Boston Celtics notched a surprising 104-103 win to level the series against the Miami Heat. Considering that the C's were down 3-0 to start off the series, Boston have shown unrealistic tenacity to claw their way back in.

A huge reason for the win on Saturday night can be attributed to Jayson Tatum's sustained brilliance. However, a miraculous game-winning shot by Derrick White had the superstar at a loss for words.

After the win, Tatum was asked to share his thoughts on the shot by White. While speaking to the media, Tatum said:

"Oh my god. That was incredible. We drew up a play...I was trying to get the ball. Jimmy and Strus jumped out to me. Smart came in and shot it and we just crashed the glass. Everything was like a blur after that."

"D. White tipped it in but that felt like the longest 10 seconds ever waiting for confirmation if he made it or not. I'm still in disbelief. That s**t was crazy."

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics "I'm still in disbelief. That s*** was crazy."



Tatum continued by highlighting the reality of the situation moving forward. With one game left, the Celtics are on the verge of making history.

Jayson Tatum continues to shine in elimination games

Jayson Tatum is making a bit of a name for himself as a performer in the clutch. After a couple of disappointing mistakes late in the first game and a downright disappointment in the third, Tatum has come out firing since.

Tatum shone brightest for Boston in Game 6. He led the team in scoring with 31 points on the night. He also notched 12 points and five assists to go with it while playing a key role on the defensive end.

He received great support from star running mate Jaylen Brown, who had 26 points of his own.

After a dominant first-quarter performance, the Boston Celtics almost let Miami back into the game. However, they hung tough through each quarter to ensure they stayed ahead.

A game-winner by Derrick White takes them one step closer to glory, but the job is far from finished. With Miami a tenacious side in their own right, Boston will have their work cut out for them in Game 7.

ESPN @espn DERRICK WHITE SAVED THE CELTICS' SEASON AT THE BUZZER DERRICK WHITE SAVED THE CELTICS' SEASON AT THE BUZZER 🚨 https://t.co/wTL4i0w2s4

