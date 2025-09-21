  • home icon
"That s**t hurt" - Jaylen Brown shockingly reveals playing through major injury during Celtics postseason run

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 21, 2025 06:19 GMT
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown shockingly revealed that he played through a major injury during last season’s postseason run. He disclosed this on Saturday on X via a Twitch livestream he hosted.

Brown had a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. The issue can be traced back to mid-February, when he first started experiencing knee trouble, which the Celtics' official injury report termed a “right knee impingement.”

“I had surgery to start the summer out,” Jaylen Brown disclosed. “Even before the season ended, I got diagnosed with a small meniscus tear and I had two choices, either to get surgery right away or kinda just manage it, get through the season and get through the playoffs.”
“It happened too late in the season that I didn’t have a choice,” Brown added. “Cos like I’m not going to miss the playoffs for nothing. So, we grinded through it.”

The 2024 Finals MVP began getting pain injections around March to help manage the discomfort. He missed 11 games during the season and the final three regular-season games. Brown played all of the Celtics’ playoff games (11 games in total), where he averaged 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

The Celtics were eliminated 4-2 by the Knicks in the conference semifinals. After the season, he underwent arthroscopic surgery (debridement) on the right knee to address the meniscus issue and is expected to be ready without limitations by the start of training camp.

Jaylen Brown opens up on dealing with anxiety and depression

Jaylen Brown opened up to his struggles with anxiety and depression when he spoke to the “School of Hard Knocks” on Instagram on July 29. He offered some advice to those who might be experiencing the same struggle.

"I've dealt with anxiety, even depression. I've been to some very dark places. But I feel like those dark places have allowed my light to shine. It's OK. Never let anything break your spirit. Everybody's gonna deal with adversity at some point, even plants struggle to get sunlight."
Brown is entering his 10th season with the Celtics and is expected to lead Boston, especially with the injury to fellow star player, Jayson Tatum. Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 4 vs. the Knicks during the 2025 playoffs and has had surgery, and while rehab seems to be progressing, he is reportedly expected to miss most if not all of next season.

Jaylen Brown will need to carry more of the scoring burden. This means more shot attempts, more isolation plays and more leadership in late-game offense. Brad Stevens, Boston’s president of operations, said he expects Jaylen to “thrive as the No. 1 option.”

