“That s**t killed me bro, he said he ain’t touch the rock?… Go in the lab and get your s**t right” - Kevin Garnett calls out 8x All-Star for his lack of work in the off-season, says he should be the MVP once

Kevin Garnett oozed passion and approached the game with maniacal dedication throughout his career. He recently had some words of advice for Anthony Davis and didn’t hold back on what he had to say to the LA Lakers big man.

On an episode of KG Certified, the former MVP stared straight into the camera to say this to Davis:

“That s**t killed me, bro. He said he ain’t touch the rock?! Not even touch the rock! Go back to watch yourself, real s**t and be real with yourself, watch it by yourself. Go in the lab and get your s**t right. There’s no way he’s probably not top 10, top 5 in this game. Come on, man!”

The Boston Celtics legend got heated, imploring Anthony Davis to be much better than what he has shown.

“Bro, get lost, go to Hawaii, somewhere, straight up and down. When you come into camp, come into camp in better shape than anybody and everybody. That’s what you should be focused on.

“You should go for the MVP for the 2022-23 season…I’m your OG and that’s what I think, feel me?... But that’s my OG advice to AD…It’s his turn to carry the torch. Bron carried that small f**k for a whole decade and then some. AD came to the Lakers to be MVP and to take the torch from Bron.”

Kevin Garnett is convinced that when Anthony Davis puts in the right work ethic, he could and should be the best player in the NBA:

“He can be so much better than what he is. I don’t know what’s around him but I would love to be able to work with somebody like that. I can’t wait to see, I’m actually looking forward to that influence on him because he can be MVP of the league, man! He should be MVP of the league one time.”

AD made a huge impact on the LA Lakers in his first season playing with LeBron James. Together, the superstars brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Hollywood. Since then, it’s been a hugely disappointing two years with Davis.

He has played only 76 games in the last two seasons and reported for training camp out of shape. The 8-time All-Star also looked disengaged last season for the Lakers. What he has been showing has apparently pained Kevin Garnett to watch.

Kevin Garnett should be glad to know Anthony Davis has already started working on his game

Anthony Davis has gone back to the lab to work on his game. [Photo: NBA.com]

Roughly a week after Anthony Davis admitted he hadn’t touched a basketball since April, AD is back at work. He’s been spotted ironing out his jump shot with shooting specialist Chris Matthews, who is more popularly known as Lethal Shooter.

AD’s three-point shot has dramatically fallen off in each of his three years with the Lakers. He was somewhat decent in year 1 with 33% before dropping to 26% in the next year. Last season was almost unwatchable as the versatile big man shot a horrific 18.6% from beyond the arc.

They were at the Lakers’ practice facility working on Anthony Davis’ jumper.

Kevin Garnett may or may not have seen the recent posts on AD work, but there was no mistaking the urgency in his message. The LA Lakers’ season could hinge on the kind of shape Davis is in and how much his shooting has improved.

