"That’s a totally different situation... I don't wanna compare it out of respect" - Kyrie Irving refuses to weigh up Nets' position to Cavs' iconic come back from 3-1 down

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has refused to compare the Cavs' iconic comeback from 2016 against the Warriors to the position they are in against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Irving played a crucial role in helping the Cleveland Cavaliers erase a 1-3 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, helping them win their maiden title. He finds himself in somewhat of a similar spot with his current team, the Brooklyn Nets.

However, the Nets are down 0-3 against the Boston Celtics and aren't looking confident of a comeback. They have been thoroughly outplayed by Ime Udoka's men. Brooklyn are now staring at the possibility of getting swept in this first-round series contest.

When asked to compare the situation between the Cavs and the Nets, Kyrie Irving told reporters (via Bleacher Report):

"Different situation, brother. Being down 3-1 in the finals, that's a totally different situation then compared to what we're in right now. I don't even want to compare, just out of respect for what that was, for the teammates I had and the journey. We have our guys in the locker room, and my brothers are there. You know this is something that's new for us as a group."

Kyrie Irving has another quiet outing as Brooklyn Nets edge closer to getting swept

The Brooklyn Nets were heavily reliant on the offensive prowess of their star duo, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, to lead their charge in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Irving got off to a hot start in Game 1 as he bagged 39 points on 60% shooting.

He nearly led the Nets to a surprise win, but Jayson Tatum killed their hopes by converting a buzzer-beating layup.

Irving has failed to replicate his Game 1 heroics for the rest of the series, though. The Celtics, the #1 ranked defense in the league this season, have done an excellent job of limiting Durant and Kyrie's impact. Irving has managed a combined 26 points across Games 2 and 3, shooting a dismal ten of 30 from the field.

Meanwhile, KD has been quiet throughout the series, managing only 22 points per contest on 38% shooting from the floor. The Celtics took away the Brooklyn Nets' most lethal weapon by shutting down Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant defensively.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless KD & Kyrie, hailed as the most dynamic shot-making duo in NBA history, each just managed 16 points in a must-win home game. They're now in danger of having to abdicate that all-time throne. KD & Kyrie, hailed as the most dynamic shot-making duo in NBA history, each just managed 16 points in a must-win home game. They're now in danger of having to abdicate that all-time throne.

Kyrie Irving could only produce 16 points on six of 17 shooting in the crucial Game 3 tie on Saturday. The Nets ended up losing the tie 103-109, and as things stand, the Celtics have the upper hand in advancing to the next round as early as Monday, as they will take to the court as favorites to win Game 4 to complete the series sweep against the Nets.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava