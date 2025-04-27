"That’s how u clutch it LeBron take notes": Fans sing Steph Curry's praises as Warriors superstar rolls back the clock in Game 3 win

Steph Curry single-handedly powered the Golden State Warriors to a thrilling 104-93 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3. With Jimmy Butler sidelined, the challenge was immense for the Dubs, but Curry rose to the occasion, delivering a spectacular offensive performance to propel his team to a 2-1 series lead.

Ad

The four-time NBA champion dazzled with 36 points on 12 of 23 shooting, including 5 of 13 from 3-point range. He filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks across 41 minutes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Curry’s masterclass at the Chase Center set social media ablaze, as fans showered praise on the greatest shooter of all time, celebrating his clutch heroics and ability to thrive under pressure.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"That’s how u clutch it LeBron take notes," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Typical goat stuff. And the way he gets his numbers is so natural," commented another fan.

"take a second and just appreciate greatness," a fan said.

"Maybe the best use of a jab step we have ever seen," said another user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Goat does goat things. Goated mf," a fan wrote.

"No Jimmy Butler? no problem, Steph Curry got us," wrote another fan.

Without Steph Curry's playmaking and scoring brilliance, the Warriors likely would have suffered a blowout loss on their home court. In the first half alone, Golden State failed to register a single point while Curry was off the floor. By the final buzzer, Curry had either scored or assisted on 57 of the Warriors' 104 points, underscoring his invaluable impact.

Adding to his heroic performance, the Warriors' superstar etched his name into the history books. Curry became the oldest player in NBA history to record a playoff game with at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and five made 3-pointers, leaving fans in awe of yet another iconic display.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.