"That's the untrained eye"- Erik Spoelstra loses it at Ramona Shelburne after she asks a question about Nikola Jokic

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra deserves immense credit for his exceptional work with the team. Following an impressive 111-108 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Spoelstra and the Heat have successfully leveled the series at 1-1.

Spoelstra's coaching prowess and the resiliency of the Heat have been nothing short of inspiring. Nevertheless, the experienced head coach remains fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead for his team.

During the postgame press conference, Spoelstra showcased his astute basketball knowledge when he corrected ESPN analyst Ramona Shelbourne's question regarding their defensive approach to guarding Nikola Jokic.

"That's ridiculous. That's the untrained eye that says something like that. This guy is an incredible player. Twice in two seasons he's been the best player on this planet. You can't just say, "Oh, make him a scorer." That's not how they play."

"We have to focus on what we do. We try to do things the hard way and he requires you to do many things the hard way and he has our full respect."

Shelbourne acknowledged that her question oversimplified the situation, and Spoelstra gave credit to Jokic for his impact on the game. Recognizing Jokic as the primary concern for Miami's defense, Spoelstra believes that limiting his influence will be crucial to their success.

Erik Spoelstra's philosophy fuels Miami

It goes without saying that the Miami Heat are the epitome of the "underdog". Led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, this Miami team has made a name for itself as a scrappy unit that battle to the very end. A lot of their identity has to do with the culture instilled in the organization by Erik Spoelstra.

Coach Spo has been a key figure in establishing the "Heat Culture". With role players becoming valuable contributors on the floor under his tutelage, Spoelstra exhibits a massive influence on the team.

Miami's gritty performances make them an exciting team to watch, as they continue to fight tooth and nail for victories. With their sights set on the ultimate prize, Spoelstra and the Heat will remain focused and determined as they head home for the upcoming games.

