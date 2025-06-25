“That’s whack to me”: Draymond Green pulls no punches publicly calling out trolls targeting Jalen Green’s relationship with Draya Michele

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is an outspoken figure on and off the court. He supported rival Jalen Green during a Tuesday episode of The Pivot Podcast.

Green didn’t mince words as he defended Jalen, who has been criticized for his relationship with his 40-year-old girlfriend, Draya Michele.

“If I ever hear something like that, it ain’t even gotta involve me,” Draymond Green said. “I’m coming to the defense of the guy [Jalen Green] … everybody talking sh** about him and his woman … get out of that man’s business… y’all stop. That’s whack to me.”

Jalen Green and Draya Michele’s significant age gap, 17 years, has been a point of discussion among many. Some people have compared their relationship to a mother-son dynamic, with Green's age being similar to that of Michele's eldest son, Kniko Howard.

Despite the criticism, Green and Michele have stated that they don't care about what others think and are focused on their relationship and parenthood.

Michele announced her pregnancy on International Women's Day in March 2024, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Lyght Green, in May 2024.

Draymond Green on his altercation with former teammate Jordan Poole

Draymond Green spoke about his 2022 altercation with former teammate Jordan Poole on the Tuesday episode of the Pivot Podcast. The four-time champion reflected on the incident, sharing his experiences growing up, and noted that Poole's reaction to the incident taught him something new.

"When that situation happened, I'm like, 'Alright, cool, we move on,'" Green said (11:15 mark.) "And then when we couldn't, I was like, 'Huh?' And for a while it made me think, this dude's nothing like me, because when those things happen, you just move on.

"But it taught me so much. Because it taught me, you're right, he may not be like you. He ain't from where you're from. The things you went through, the way you had to come up, he may not have came up like that. So for that five seconds, I forgot where I was at, so I immediately went to what I know. But you know don't really work here."

The aftermath of the incident resulted in Poole getting traded to the Washington Wizards in July 2023. He was recently traded to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.

