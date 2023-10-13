“That’s some white boy stuff”: Stephen A. Smith hilariously shuts down question about taking down a wild animal 

Despite being one of the most famous sports analysts on the planet, Stephen A. Smith still interacts with his fans. Most of Smith's interactions occur during his "Stephen A. Smith Show" podcast and usually happen via phone or with questions being sent on social media.

On Oct. 13, Smith released a clip where he gave an answer to a more jovial question. X user "CtrlDub," had asked Smith what could be the biggest animal he could take in a fight. Smith had a hilarious response.

"See, that's some white boy stuff right there, just so you know," Smith said. "It's not an insult. It's courage. I appreciate y'all. But, that's some white boy stuff. Brothers ain't thinking about fighting a wild animal, ok?"

The topic of fighting a wild animal is a common one throughout social media. People often debate whether they could defeat the likes of a bear or a gorilla in a fistfight. The answer is clearly no. Yet, that doesn't stop social media users from having fun with the line of questioning.

Clearly, Stephen A. Smith wasn't in the mood for playing games and chose to keep it real with one of the more humorous responses we've seen from him this year.

Stephen A. Smith doesn't celebrate his birthday

During a recent episode of the "Stephen A. Smith Show," a fan asked whether the veteran sports anchor would be celebrating his upcoming birthday when Smith turns 56. However, the ESPN star's response left fans in a state of shock but also with sympathy for Smith's reasoning.

"My brother died [in] 1992 on the week of my birthday and I have never ever celebrated it since because I think about him a lot, especially during that time. Brings back a lot of memories," said Stephen A. Smith. "I'm not as nearly as bad as I was when I first lost them but it's still hard. So, sometimes I'm around and-- hang out with family, friends and loved ones."

Smith's heartbreaking comments gave fans a closer look into an aspect of his personal life. Clearly, Smith is still affected by the loss of his brother and chooses to honor his life by not celebrating his birthday. However, Smith has a family and likely has a low-key celebration with his daughters.

Even at 56 years old, Smith is still one of the biggest names in sports media, and should be expected to continue dominating in his field for at least another decade.