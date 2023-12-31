"That's wild MVP": Draymond Green in splits as A'Ja Wilson tries cropping him out from LeBron James' birthday wish on IG

Draymond Green laughed out loud at reigning WNBA MVP A'Ja Wilson after she slashed him and a common friend out of their photo together while making a birthday greeting for their good friend LeBron James. Green reshared Wilson's Instagram story of them together and commented:

"That's wild, MVP"

Draymond Green found A'Ja Wilson's attempt to omit him from his birthday greeting for LeBron James "wild."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wilson, though, apologized for shading Green out of her birthday greeting, as it was done in jest.

Draymond Green projected for early January return

Draymond Green is serving an indefinite suspension for his hard hit on Jusuf Nurkic during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the ban on Green could soon be lifted.

Wojnarowski said on the ESPN NBA Countdown show during the national television network's NBA Christmas Day coverage that, including all the games he has been out already, Green's suspension could last for 11-13 games barring any future developments.

It means Draymond Green could return as early as Jan. 4 when the Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets in an early rematch of their Christmas Day game won by the Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors next face the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors in that order. There's a chance that Green could make a return in either of those games as well.

Wojnarowski also said that there will be virtual meetings to monitor Green's progress.

Controversial ending mars LeBron James' birthday game

LeBron James put up a decent performance for the LA Lakers on his 39th birthday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the game was marred by what now looks like a controversial finale in which the Lakers lost by literally a centimeter or two.

James appeared to have tied the game for the Lakers when he drained a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left. However, after they checked the replay, the referees ruled James' clutch basket as a long two, and the Timberwolves led 107-106.

The LA Lakers had to foul Anthony Edwards to stop the clock, and Edwards made 1-of-2 from the foul line for a 108-106 win.

Playing through a non-COVID-19 illness, James, who started at point guard again, had 26 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block for the Lakers.