“That scares people” - Jason Kidd breaks down Kyrie Irving’s ‘locker room cancer’ narrative 

Kyrie Irving, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 6, 2023, was widely criticized. Irving had just come from a disappointing attempt to create a superteam with Kevin Durant and James Harden, following an underwhelming stint with the Boston Celtics.

However, a lot can change in a year. Following Irving's 28-point explosion in the second half of Dallas' series-sealing 114-101 victory over the LA Clippers on Friday, Dallas coach Jason Kidd addressed Kyrie Irving's 'Locker room cancer' narrative:

“We don’t see that perception of what’s been written in the past. He knows how to play the game. He’s worldly which is a beautiful thing. He can talk about other things, and, sometimes, that scares people .”

Kyrie Irving, who has faced relentless media scrutiny since parting ways with LeBron James in Cleveland, is not the same player the Mavericks have come to know and cherish.

Kyrie Irving spearheads Dallas Mavericks with 28 points in the second half over LA Clippers

The start of Game 6 wasn't the usual Irving performance, with the talented scorer managing only two points in the first half, while the Mavs were tied 52-52 without Kawhi Leonard.

His shots weren't connecting as the Clippers overwhelmed him with double teams and traps. For many players, it would be a moment of frustration, especially with so much at stake, but Kyrie Irving, an NBA champion and eight-time All-Star, was unfazed.

As he has in every closeout game of his career, Irving stepped up when it mattered most, delivering a dominant second half with a 13-point explosion in the third quarter, transforming a tight game into a decisive rout.

Irving ignited the charge right after halftime, scoring five quick points, including a 3-pointer that sparked an 8-0 run, prompting a Clippers timeout. Irving continued his offensive barrage in the final two minutes of the third quarter.

After rest, Irving returned to the floor and sank his signature floater immediately. Less than 30 seconds later, he hit a 3-pointer, extending Dallas's lead to 85-70. While P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively had their moments in the third quarter, Irving undoubtedly served as the catalyst.

Irving is now 13-0 in closeout games, the best record in NBA history. Performances like this one underscore precisely why Dallas moved to acquire him.