"That sh** hurt." - Damian Lillard reveals insight on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury after similar designation

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game mid-way against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Despite his departure, the Bucks successfully put an end to their four-game losing streak, securing a commanding 104-91 victory over the formidable Boston Celtics.

While fans rejoice in the team's triumph, concern looms large over Antetokounmpo's soleus strain, dampening the excitement. Damian Lillard, reflecting on his own encounter with a similar injury, described a soleus strain as painful.

At the onset of the 2022-2023 season, Lillard faced a setback when he sustained a grade one strain on the soleus muscle following a previous calf injury just weeks prior.

Speaking with Bucks' beat reporter Eric Nehm following the game, Dame acknowledged that the injury caused significant discomfort.

“That sh*t hurt. It hurt. And it makes sense that — When I did it, usually I’m able to walk things off," Lillard said. "I feel like I have a high pain tolerance and when I did it, I started to walk, it wasn’t just that it was that painful, it was that the muscle just can’t handle it. So, I think once it calmed down, you kind of figured out a way to limp around it, but it’s a weird feeling.”

How long will Giannis Antetokounmpo be out? Closer look as doctors give timeline

After Giannis Antetokounmpo was escorted to the locker room, the NBA community on X ignited with responses. Alongside numerous fans, medical professionals weighed in on Antetokounmpo's injury.

Jeff Stotts, a certified athletic trainer, shared insights, noting that a devastating soleus injury typically sidelines a player for an average of 17 days.

Dr. Evan Jeffries also weighed in, offering a projected timeline for the forward's comeback contingent upon the severity of the injury. According to the doctor of physical therapy, a Grade 1 strain might sideline Giannis for 1-2 weeks.

However, a Grade 2 strain could potentially leave the Bucks without their superstar for 3-6 weeks. In the worst-case scenario, a Grade 3 strain could result in the 2021 Finals MVP missing the entirety of the playoffs.

With Giannis slated to miss several postseason games, the Bucks will strive to secure the #2 seed in the regular season, targeting a more favorable matchup in the opening round.

Even if Damian Lillard and his team experience a setback or two in the absence of the 6-foot-11 star, a potential comeback remains within reach.