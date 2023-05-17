“That was something that was not an issue" - Daryl Morey denies Doc Rivers got fired because of his relationship with Embiid and Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday fired coach Doc Rivers after three seasons. The Sixers made the playoffs in each year but didn't advance past the second round. The Sixers lost a 3-2 series lead and were eliminated in Game 7 on Sunday against the Boston Celtics.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said Rivers was not fired because of his player relationships.

Morey backed Rivers after the firing and said the Sixers' star players did not drive Rivers out the door. When Morey was asked about Rivers’ relationship with Joel Embiid and James Harden he said:

“That was something that was not an issue. They had a strong relationship.”

Morey also offered some supportive words after announcing the decision to move on from Rivers:

"We're grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”

Who will be the next Sixers coach?

Many names have already been linked to fill the vacant job. Some of the big names include former LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel and three recently fired coaches: Mike Budenholzer, Mike D’Antoni and coach Monty Williams.

The Sixers went 154-82 during Rivers' coaching term. They also won 54 games this season, the franchise's best win total since 2001.

Rivers, named one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history last season, may get another job elsewhere. He has led his teams to 16 straight winning seasons. However, he has lost five consecutive Game 7s and is 6-10 in Game 7s. This season was the ninth straight time Rivers failed to make the conference finals.

The Sixers will have other decisions to make this season.

Harden has a player option for $35.6 million. If he opts out to become a free agent, he can sign a four-year deal with another team or stay with the Sixers on a four-year deal. Philadelphia can offer $8 million more than any other team since they have Harden’s Bird rights.

George Niang, Shake Milton and Paul Reed are also free agents this summer. The Sixers will have to decide whether to re-sign any of the three.

