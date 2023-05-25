"That team wins the title" - Nick Wright has a stunning trade idea that could send LeBron James to the Warriors

'First Things First' host Nick Wright recently made a jaw-dropping trade proposal featuring LeBron James. During one of the segments of the show, Wright and his co-hosts talked about LeBron and Steph Curry potentially teaming up next season.

Wright then came up with a proposal that LBJ should be traded for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

"The Warriors starting lineup would be Steph, Klay, LeBron, Draymond & Looney, with Wiggins and GP2 off the bench," Wright said. "That team wins the title."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While that does seem like a good trade considering that the three Golden State Warriors players mentioned failed to deliver this season, it's not likely to happen.

It's true that LeBron James has previously expressed interest in teaming up with Steph Curry, however, the Warriors star apparently doesn't feel the same way despite their mutual respect for each other.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Nick Wright



(Via "The Warriors starting lineup would be Steph, Klay, LeBron, Draymond & Looney, with Wiggins and GP2 off the bench. That team wins the title."- Nick Wright(Via @FTFonFS1 "The Warriors starting lineup would be Steph, Klay, LeBron, Draymond & Looney, with Wiggins and GP2 off the bench. That team wins the title."- Nick Wright (Via @FTFonFS1 ) https://t.co/hxl2Q4qrQz

What's next for LeBron James?

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

LeBron James has concluded his 20th season in the NBA, leaving fans curious about what lies ahead for "King James". There is considerable speculation surrounding the future of the four-time champion in the league, particularly his perceived signs of aging during this year's playoffs.

While James was still able to dominate the majority of the LA Lakers' games, he did so with a lot of effort.

Taking these factors into account, the 38-year-old has dropped hints about the possibility of retiring after an illustrious 20-season career. He has expressed his intention to contemplate retirement during the offseason following the disappointing sweep in the Western Conference finals by the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron shared with the media that he has a lot to ponder regarding whether or not he will return to play in the next season. Many fans believe that LBJ will still make his return on the hardwood given how he's still technically one of the best players in the league today.

Plus, there's also the fact that LeBron has expressed his interest in eventually playing with his son Bronny James.

At this point, LeBron James has not made an official announcement. It can be inferred that his sentiments of contemplating retirement stem from the frustration of being eliminated from the playoffs.

Despite showing some signs of aging, it is important to recognize that James remains fully capable of performing at an elite level in the NBA.

Poll : 0 votes