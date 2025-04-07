"That trade is malpractice" - Nico Harrison catches heat from NBA insider for excluding Austin Reaves in Luka Doncic trade

During the 2024–25 NBA season, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison made one of the largest deals in sports history, acquiring Anthony Davis from the LA Lakers in exchange for Luka Doncic. People still haven't moved on from the transaction, even though it happened months ago.

Ad

Mavericks fans have expressed their dismay at what Harrison did to shake up their roster. Since many people thought Doncic was a player destined for greatness, the Dallas embraced him. Also, he's a young star who had just turned 26 weeks after the blockbuster trade.

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst ranted about the trade that shook the world. He talked about the trade since there's an upcoming match against the two teams, which is their second meeting since the deal.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Windhorst referred Harrison's choice to omit Austin Reaves from the package as a "malpractice." NBACentrel posted the ESPN analyst's comments on X.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I know we're all going to focus on Luka, as we should," Windhorst said. "But the Mavericks not getting Austin Reaves in that trade is malpractice. Austin Reaves has been awesome in this last month, especially in this last week, in these last couple of weeks when LeBron [James] hasn't been great.

Ad

"And the fact that the Mavericks didn't get Austin Reaves in that trade remains insane. And Reaves has just been proving night in and night out."

Expand Tweet

Ad

For Windy, Harrison's decision to trade for Doncic and Davis was already confusing. However, not getting a package in return that could rival the Slovenian star's talent was an even bigger mistake.

In March, Reaves played 14 games, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He's also shooting 48%. This season, he's emerged as the Lakers' official third option, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists through 70 games.

NBA insider talked about Nico Harrison's future with the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks fans have opposed Nico Harrison staying as the organization's general manager since he traded Luka Doncic away. With most fans demanding he be fired from his position, NBA insider Marc Stein talked about what the future could hold for the executive.

Ad

"Is Harrison’s job in any actual jeopardy due to the overwhelmingly negative local response to the trade? No question, post-trade, is posed more often in Mavericks circles and among Mavericks fans than that one... Whether [Patrick] Dumont would actually consider such a step, however, is an unknown," Stein wrote in his latest Substack post on Sunday.

Ad

Stein said it would be a "stretch" for the new majority owner, Patrick Dumont, to fire Harrison after "signing off on the trade."

The player they traded away will step foot inside the American Airlines Arena for the first time since the deal. It's expected to be an emotional return for Doncic and the fans who have questioned the actions of Harrison and the new ownership group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More