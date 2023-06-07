"That was a true gut punch" - Bam Adebayo on the feeling of losing the 2020 NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are just three wins away from winning an NBA title. They are currently tied 1-1 with the Denver Nuggets in this year’s NBA Finals, with Game 3 set to take place in Miami.

However, they aren’t taking the opportunity for granted as they know firsthand how painful it can be to let a chance at a title slip away. Miami was in a similar position in the 2020 NBA Finals when they trailed 3-2 against the LA Lakers. The Heat then fell 106-93 in Game 6 to lose the championship series 4-2.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Bam Adebayo spoke about how grateful he is to have another shot at a title.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You know, those opportunities don’t come around often,” Adebayo said.

“We’re just blessed to be in this position.”

Adebayo was asked if he doesn’t want to experience the same feeling he felt in 2020 ever again. The big man then described just how painful the loss was for him.

“F**k no,” Adebayo said.

“No. No. That feeling? That’s a gut punch. You know, just sitting there and you see confetti falling and it’s like, ‘None of this is for us.’ And you just walk back in the locker room. That was a true gut punch.”

Also read: “I'm not giving him credit for what happened in Game 2” - Shannon Sharpe on Miami Heat’s secret weapon going into NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler says Bam Adebayo will be the reason Miami wins the 2023 NBA championship

Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler

Bam Adebayo has been tasked with defending arguably the best player in the world in the NBA Finals in two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. While helping the Miami Heat steal homecourt advantage, Adebayo is also leading his team in scoring through two finals games.

His strong play recently earned him some high praise from co-star Jimmy Butler, who said that he will be the reason for Miami potentially winning the title.

“Bam’s been playing incredibly well this entire playoffs, for sure this series,” Butler said.

“In this one, he got the toughest matchup by far on the defensive side of the ball, and he plays with so much energy, he never takes a possession or a play off. So, you gotta really respect him for that.

“Then on the offensive end, he’s doing everything for us. So, we need him to continue to be that. He has been that for us all year long.

“Like I said, he’s gonna be the reason why we win the championship.”

NBA @NBA



Jimmy Butler on how Bam Adebayo is thriving with all his responsibilities on both ends.



presented by



Game 3: Wednesday, 8:30pm/et on ABC "He's doing everything for us."Jimmy Butler on how Bam Adebayo is thriving with all his responsibilities on both ends. #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Game 3 Media AvailabilityGame 3: Wednesday, 8:30pm/et on ABC "He's doing everything for us."Jimmy Butler on how Bam Adebayo is thriving with all his responsibilities on both ends.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Game 3 Media AvailabilityGame 3: Wednesday, 8:30pm/et on ABC https://t.co/ONCn8nMSK5

Bam Adebayo is averaging 23.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game on 53.8% shooting through two finals games.

Game 3 of the finals between the Heat and Nuggets will take place on Wednesday in Miami.

Poll : 0 votes