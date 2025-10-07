"That went by really fast": Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield, Lala Anthony melt over Savannah James’ emotional tribute on special day

LA Lakers guard Bronny James celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday. His mother, Savannah James, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to commemorate the young player's special day. Savannah posted a few baby pictures of her firstborn on the social media platform and gained reactions from their friends.Savannah sent a heartfelt message on her son's birthday in addition to the pictures she had on Instagram.&quot;My first born baby is 21 today🥲 This could have gone 1 of 2 ways…. 😮‍💨 But I’m so overly confident in the man you are that I have no tears. Just gratitude that I was chosen to watch you become the man you are today. I pray for you so much happiness, health, joy, growth, courage, inner peace and an abundance of love!! Happiest Birthday @bronny!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 I love you beyond measure🫶🏾💕 #GiverOfStretchmarks Lol!&quot; Savannah posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJames' girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, melted when she saw the baby pictures. She let them know in the comments section what she felt about the post.&quot;The baby pictures 😭🥹🥹🥹😂💗,&quot; Whitefield commented.Parker Whitfield reacted to Savannah's post on InstagramClose friend of the James family and ex-wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony, wished the young Lakers guard a happy birthday.&quot;21!!!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹that went by really fast!!! happy birthday @bronny keep shining always!!!!🎉🎈❤️&quot; she commented.La La Anthony wishes Bronny James a happy birthday.Gloria James wishes Bronny James a happy birthdayMonday was a special day for the James family. Everyone was in a celebratory mood on Bronny James' 21st birthday. His grandmother, Gloria James, posted on Instagram and had a message for the young Lakers player.&quot;Happy 21st Birthday grandson🎂🎉🎊!!!! This is a BIG one. I wish that you have an amazing day 🎁🍱🎼🕺🏽🤳🏽and enjoy it to the fullest. I love you.🩷♾️&quot; she posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt has been a tradition for the mother of LeBron James to post her grandchildren on her social media account on their birthdays. She's done it for Bryce and Shuri as well.LeBron James also posted his son on his 21st birthday. In his Instagram stories, James shared Savannah's post. &quot;Happy 21st Young 🤴🏾!!!! Keep going! 🤎🤎🤎 &quot;LeBron James shares posts on his son's birthdayThe four-time champion also revealed that Bronny James decided to spend time with him on the golf course on his birthday.&quot;How he wanted to spend his 21st! On the links. Sharing some moments with his pops 🥺🥺🙌🙌 @bronny&quot;The Lakers' father-son duo went golfing.Fans also wished the NBA player a happy birthday on social media.