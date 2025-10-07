  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • "That went by really fast": Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield, Lala Anthony melt over Savannah James’ emotional tribute on special day

"That went by really fast": Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield, Lala Anthony melt over Savannah James’ emotional tribute on special day

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 07, 2025 00:41 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Bronny James' girlfriend react to Savannah James' birthday post (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers guard Bronny James celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday. His mother, Savannah James, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to commemorate the young player's special day. Savannah posted a few baby pictures of her firstborn on the social media platform and gained reactions from their friends.

Ad

Savannah sent a heartfelt message on her son's birthday in addition to the pictures she had on Instagram.

"My first born baby is 21 today🥲 This could have gone 1 of 2 ways…. 😮‍💨 But I’m so overly confident in the man you are that I have no tears. Just gratitude that I was chosen to watch you become the man you are today. I pray for you so much happiness, health, joy, growth, courage, inner peace and an abundance of love!! Happiest Birthday @bronny!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 I love you beyond measure🫶🏾💕 #GiverOfStretchmarks Lol!" Savannah posted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James' girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, melted when she saw the baby pictures. She let them know in the comments section what she felt about the post.

"The baby pictures 😭🥹🥹🥹😂💗," Whitefield commented.
Parker Whitfield reacted to Savannah&#039;s post on Instagram
Parker Whitfield reacted to Savannah's post on Instagram

Close friend of the James family and ex-wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony, wished the young Lakers guard a happy birthday.

Ad
"21!!!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹that went by really fast!!! happy birthday @bronny keep shining always!!!!🎉🎈❤️" she commented.
La La Anthony wishes Bronny James a happy birthday.
La La Anthony wishes Bronny James a happy birthday.

Gloria James wishes Bronny James a happy birthday

Monday was a special day for the James family. Everyone was in a celebratory mood on Bronny James' 21st birthday. His grandmother, Gloria James, posted on Instagram and had a message for the young Lakers player.

Ad
"Happy 21st Birthday grandson🎂🎉🎊!!!! This is a BIG one. I wish that you have an amazing day 🎁🍱🎼🕺🏽🤳🏽and enjoy it to the fullest. I love you.🩷♾️" she posted.
Ad

It has been a tradition for the mother of LeBron James to post her grandchildren on her social media account on their birthdays. She's done it for Bryce and Shuri as well.

LeBron James also posted his son on his 21st birthday. In his Instagram stories, James shared Savannah's post.

"Happy 21st Young 🤴🏾!!!! Keep going! 🤎🤎🤎 "
LeBron James shares posts on his son&#039;s birthday
LeBron James shares posts on his son's birthday

The four-time champion also revealed that Bronny James decided to spend time with him on the golf course on his birthday.

Ad
"How he wanted to spend his 21st! On the links. Sharing some moments with his pops 🥺🥺🙌🙌 @bronny"
The Lakers&#039; father-son duo went golfing.
The Lakers' father-son duo went golfing.

Fans also wished the NBA player a happy birthday on social media.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications