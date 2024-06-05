“That will be addressed once the season is over”- JJ Redick breaks silence on LA Lakers coaching rumors 

JJ Redick finally broke the silence regarding his heavily rumored move to the LA Lakers as their next head coach. The former player-turned-analyst is covering the NBA Finals with ABC and ESPN. Redick clarified that is his priority during an interview on GoJo and Golic show on Wednesday.

"My focus is on the NBA Finals," Redick said. "In terms of Shams [Charania], that will be addressed once the season is over. I'll just say that."

Redick cited NBA insider Shams Charania, who reported that the Lakers have "zeroed in" on the former Clippers player as their new head coach. Meanwhile, rumors suggest that the LA Lakers will announce Redick as Darvin Ham's replacement after the NBA Finals finish. They are reportedly using the window to interview other potential candidates thoroughly.

Redick is covering the series as part of ESPN's 'A' team with Doris Burke and Mike Breen.

JJ Redick was the first to meet the Lakers' brass face-to-face. He also had extended conversations with the team at the Chicago Draft Combine, as per Charania. He's been considered the frontrunner since the Lakers' coaching search began, with James Borrego, a top assistant on the Pelicans, his closest competitor.

The Lakers are rumored to be eyeing Borrego as an assistant under Redick, with Sam Cassell, Jared Dudley, Scott Brooks and Rajon Rondo.

Lakers view inexperienced JJ Redick as a long-term coach

JJ Redick is the most inexperienced coach the Lakers have probably eyed in their rich history. Redick has no experience as an assistant, either. He retired in 2021 and has made incremental progress in his media career, first as a podcaster and then as a TV commentator.

Redick's only coaching experience is at the youth level, where he coaches his eight-year-old son's team. That has been the skepticism around the Lakers potentially hiring Redick. However, LA is reportedly "infatuated" by the former Duke star. They view him in a similar light as a young Pat Riley, who unexpectedly took over the Lakers and led them to a dynasty run in the 1980s.

JJ Redick, 39, is fairly young to bag a head coaching job. The Lakers consider him someone to help them in the short and long run. With him being this young, he could be at the helm for the next four, five, or even six years, as per Shams Charania.

The Lakers have struggled to find a long-term coach since Phil Jackson left in 2011. They have had seven coaching changes, with Luke Walton lasting the longest for three seasons between 2016 and 2019.