"The 1 thing that those top 10 players have is a Finals MVP" - Kendrick Perkins on former All-NBA player’s legacy among the Top 75 members

Kendrick Perkins believes that the Finals MVP trophy is what separates Steph Curry from being in the conversation as one of the top 10 greatest players. The former NBA champion ranked Curry 12th on his Top 75 list. However, he believes that if Curry is able to achieve another championship and a Finals MVP to go with it, he can solidify his legacy.

The two-time MVP has all the accolades and many shooting records in his 13-year career. He also has three championships. But despite being pivotal in all three runs, Curry doesn't have a Finals MVP to show on his resume.

Speaking on "First Take" about the importance of the trophy to Curry's legacy, Perkins said:

"I'm saying, in my opinion, if Steph Curry wants to crack in that TOP 10 category of greatest of all time, the one thing that those top 10 players has is a Finals MVP. And all I'm saying is, if he wanna move from the top 15 greatest of all time to the top 10 greatest of all time, he has to get that Finals MVP trophy under his belt."

Curry certainly has a chance of getting his fourth championship this season. However, there is a lot of competition he has to overcome before winning the ring. Winning a Finals MVP is certainly something that would give his resume a lot more weight. That's the only thing that currently separates him from the other greats.

Nas 🕊 @mochibarie



He’s the greatest shooter of all-time.



He’s a 3x champion on a team where he was the best player.



He’s a 2x MVP, the only unanimous ever.



He took GSW out of the basement and shot them into the stratosphere. ً. @StephRevengeSZN Just another day in nba media! Just another day in nba media! https://t.co/mbn7Q3oPmF Stephen Curry needing to prove himself never makes sense to me.He’s the greatest shooter of all-time.He’s a 3x champion on a team where he was the best player.He’s a 2x MVP, the only unanimous ever.He took GSW out of the basement and shot them into the stratosphere. twitter.com/stephrevengesz… Stephen Curry needing to prove himself never makes sense to me.He’s the greatest shooter of all-time.He’s a 3x champion on a team where he was the best player.He’s a 2x MVP, the only unanimous ever.He took GSW out of the basement and shot them into the stratosphere. twitter.com/stephrevengesz…

In a league like the NBA, many players are still remembered for their greatness even though they have not won titles or laurels. Curry has given fans many moments to cherish. And although he does not have that one Finals MVP trophy, the 34-year-old is already considered one of the greatest because he changed the way the game has been played.

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship this season?

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 5

Steph Curry has been stellar for the Warriors in the playoffs, averaging 27.3 points and 5.6 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.

He was injured in March, so the organization decided brought him off the bench for most of the series against the Denver Nuggets. The three-time NBA champion showed no signs of disagreement, only to be even more explosive from the bench. His brilliance as the sixth man was one of the main reasons the Warriors were able to easily best the Denver Nuggets.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA Steph Curry is the best show in basketball and it’s not up for debate. Steph Curry is the best show in basketball and it’s not up for debate. https://t.co/U4LPh9V8qc

Alongside Curry, the Warriors also have Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. The three together are considered to be the league's most lethal offensive trios. Many have had a tough time breaking them down when Steve Kerr plays them together.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP Steph Curry.....THE BEST SHOOTER EVER!



By a mile!



Steph Curry.....THE BEST SHOOTER EVER!By a mile!https://t.co/8Hij3iDPFd

The Warriors are also a terrific defensive unit. They have a former Defensive Player of the Year in Draymond Green. With him, things are much easier for the other stars.

With everyone in good health, the Dubs seem to have all the goods needed to win the championship this season. However, they will have to be at their best and hope for good health as that could prove to be the key.

