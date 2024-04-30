"The 1 v 20 bar got me too lol": Kevin Durant's podcast co-host weighs in on Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss 'Euphoria'

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have an ongoing celebrity feud that most who follow the entertainment world know about. On Monday, the rap feud between two of the biggest rappers flared again after Lamar released a scathing new diss track called "Euphoria" aimed at Drake. Eddie "Bansky" Gonzales, the co-host of "The ETCs" podcast with Kevin Durant, was among those joining the discussion on social media.

The response comes after Drake targeted Lamar in his recent track, "Push Ups." "Euphoria" marks the second time Lamar has dissed Drake, following his verse on "Like That."

Gonzales initially expressed disinterest with a simple "yawn," suggesting the diss track wasn't impressive – “those beats stinks” However, in a follow-up tweet, he acknowledged that the diss track struck a chord, specifically the line where K-Dot calls out Drizzy's use of ghostwriters.

“Ain’t 20v1, it’s 1v20 I if gotta smack n****s that write with you. Yeah, bring ’em out too, I’ll clear ’em out too,” Lamar raps in "Euphoria."

“1 vs 20 bar got me too lol,” Gonzales tweeted.

When a fan accused him of being a Drake stan and questioned his bias, Gonzales responded by posting a picture of himself at a Kendrick Lamar concert from years ago, suggesting that his appreciation for Kendrick's music goes way back.

Kevin Durant's podcast co-host says Nuggets ‘better team’ as Jamal Murray's heroics send Lakers packing

The Denver Nuggets sent the LA Lakers packing after securing a 4-1 series victory with a 108-106 win on Monday night.

Jamal Murray delivered yet another flawless performance, this time around scoring 32 points, including nailing the game-winning shot with 3.6 seconds on the clock, propelling the Nuggets in Game 5. Murray’s game-winning shots during Games 3 and 5 were the culmination of a perfect weekend for the Canadian.

Despite trailing for the majority of the series and struggling with shooting slumps, the Nuggets proved they're not to be underestimated. The Nuggets now turn the focus towards the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals, which start in Denver.

Kevin Durant's podcast co-host, Eddie Gonzalez, who is active in the NBA world, often talking about trending topics, offered his two cents:

“The Nuggets clearly the better team. They knew they could beat them at 70%. The Lakers obviously the better team. That fluke comeback is all the Nuggets have.”

Besides being known as Gonzalez, he has also gained popularity on social media under the username "Bansky," where he has attracted over 46,000 followers on Twitter.

