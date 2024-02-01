"The 80s was drugged up" - 3X NBA All-Star throws Larry Bird analogy for keeping Kevin Durant in top 10

Kevin Durant is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers in the NBA history. Interestingly, his ranking among the league's elite players has been a divisive topic. On an episode of "Nightcap" with Shannon Sharpe, Gilbert Arenas made an argument for having Durant in the top 10 over Larry Bird.

The Boston Celtics legend was widely considered the premier small forward during his prime. At his peak, he went up against the likes of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Whether Gilbert Arenas' comment can be considered a hot take or not, he didn't mince any words with his argument.

"The 80s was drugged up," Arena said. "Them players ... I can burn past a crackhead. Half those dudes were trying to hurry up to get to the next fix. I do value his greatness but KD is a whole 'nother beast. I got him as the second best small forward ever."

There's a notion that NBA competition back then pales in comparison to what today's current stars are going up against. Based simply on the level of talent present in the league. From that angle, many can argue that NBA stars today have the advantage in this kind of argument as defensive coverages and the offensive firepower of other teams edge out what was available back then.

Kevin Durant's position among the elite players in the league's history is an interesting discussion. Many still doubt his capability to lead a team. Following his time playing alongside Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, KD has yet to win at the highest level again. Especially during his disappointing tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

However, some also argue that his sheer offensive talent easily places him in a position to secure a spot with the top 10 NBA players of all time. Additionally, Kevin Durant's professional basketball resumé is filled with a long list of accolades that speaks for itself.

Kevin Durant talked about not being part of the NBA GOAT conversation

Speaking with Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Kevin Durant had an interesting response to the narrative that he isn't included in the NBA's GOAT conversation.

"Because I went to the Warriors," Durant said. "Why shouldn't I be in that? That's the question you should ask. Why not? What haven't I done?"

His time with the Golden State Warriors is still frowned upon to this day by fans, the media and some players as well. At the time, the Warriors were considered untouchable by rival opponents in the three seasons that Durant played with them.

Be that as it may, it doesn't deter from the fact that Durant is an all-world basketball talent. He has reached heights that only a few can hope of achieving in their careers.

In the 17 seasons he has played in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns star has averaged 27.3 points (50.0% shooting, including 38.7% from 3-point range), 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Still, his basketball resumé should not go unnoticed either. Kevin Durant has won two NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards and one regular season MVP. He is a 14-time NBA All-Star, who has also made the All-NBA First Team six times and the All-NBA Second Team four times.

