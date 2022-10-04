"The afterlife ain't what people make it up to be" - Lamar Odom claims late NBA legend Kobe Bryant came in his dreams; shares unique account

Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom went on to win two NBA championships. After sharing the court together for seven seasons, it's clear that the two talented players shared a special bond that carried on throughout their careers.

Lamar Odom was known as one of the most versatile players in the league. Not only was Odom a gifted scorer, but he also had the ability to be a dynamic weapon when it came to his passing ability. During his time with the Lakers, Odom went on to average 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He would also go on to be named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.

Odom was part of the puzzle when it came to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers successful dynasty. Even after Bryant tragically passed away, it's clear that he's been on the mind of his former teammate. Speaking recently on an episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Odom spoke with analyst Shannon Sharpe about a previous dream he had with Bryant. Odom talked about how in a dream Kobe said to him "the afterlife ain't what people make it up to be."

“He said something to me I’ll never forget: ‘The afterlife ain't what people make it up to be…’I didn’t know how to take that, it stuck with me.”

It's always fascinating to see what stories come from former NBA players. That situation is no different here when it comes to former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Lamar Odom and Kobe Bryant.

Odom was one of the most versatile players in the league during his prime. After starting to spread his wings with the Los Angeles Clippers, Odom eventually spent a year with the Miami Heat before finding his home with the Lakers. It didn't take long for Odom to become a crucial ingredient to Kobe and the team's success. In his first four seasons with the team, Odom went on to post averages of 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

It's clear that Odom and Bryant shared a bond on the court when they were teammates. Although Bryant was always known for his competitiveness, it was clear that Odom had become an important teammate and friend in his life.

