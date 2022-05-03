“The more attention he gets, the more he wants to be the bad guy, I think he’s delighting in the role of being a villain” - Skip Bayless on Draymond Green making the situation worse after his ejection vs the Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors' defensive stalwart Draymond Green has been the topic of intense conversation in NBA circles of late. This comes after his altercation with Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless spoke about how Green is thriving off the attention. Everyone seems to be talking about him and that he is making matters worse with his comments of him trying to defend his actions. Bayless said:

"I don't want Draymond out of the game although he continues to be risked being kicked out of the game, if not suspended. He's got a little bit of AB (Antonio Brown) going on because the more attention he gets, the more he wants to be the bad guy, I think he’s delighting in the role of being a villain."

"You caused your game the whole second half, they won the game so you got taken off the hook by your team. So, after I tweeted in the heat of the moment, there was no way this was a Flagrant 2. But he has repeatedly lost me so much it now feels like a Flagrant 3!"

How important is Draymond Green for the Warriors?

Green in action against the Phoenix Suns

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score, but you understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

Draymond Green finished the regular season averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He put up those numbers while shooting the ball nearly 53% from the field and a paltry 29.6% from the perimeter. Green's 3-point capability is probably the only chink in his armor. He has recorded one triple-double and four double-doubles this season for the Warriors.

Draymond Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting so many open shots is because of Green's IQ and his ability to be a floor general for the Warriors.

Draymond Green can play as a center as well as a forward, and it allows Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. That enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility on the floor.

Green is also one of the best defenders in the league and is arguably the best defender in the game this season alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork allowing him to manuerve and break up opposition plays. He is also a very good perimeter defender and is reliable when it comes to grabbing rebounds. Given his size and stature, he is more than capable of going up against opposing centers.

Draymond Green is an incredible player that every great team would love to have. The intangibles he brings to the roster are also underrated and he has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

