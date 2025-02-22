"The award has officially lost all meaning" - NBA fans spark debate over Celtics $7,500,000 guard leading 6MOTY race

Payton Pritchard is earmarked as the favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award as the season approaches its business end. A key player in the Celtics' championship run last season, Pritchard has since stepped up his game.

Per Bovada Sportsbook, one of the leading sportsbooks in the United States, Pritchard is a -200 favorite to win the award based on his performances this season. Following him on the list is De'Andre Hunter in second place with +400 odds.

While Pritchard's numbers are up across the board this season compared to last season, some fans don't seem to favor him winning the award.

In response, NBA fans were quick to weigh in on the Sixth Man of the Year race and the fact that Pritchard is sitting as the favorite to win the award, with some mixed reactions.

"If Payton Pritchard is the heavy favorite for 6MOY, then the award has officially lost all meaning. Bench players putting up real numbers are getting robbed just so the media can push their favorite narratives," - One wrote.

"Its gonna be Naz lets be fr," - Another replied.

"Ty Jerome being that low is INSANE," - Another wrote.

Others defended Pritchard's case for the Sixth Man of the Year award:

"Not shocked at all," - One wrote.

"He’s a demon… can’t hate on him," - Another added.

"Love to see it!" - Another wrote.

Joe Mazzulla opens up on Payton Pritchard's growth this season as young guard closes in on NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award

Payton Pritchard - commanding an annual wage package of $7,500,000 per Spotrac - has improved his box score average. After averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last year, his stats now read 14.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 3.4 apg this season.

Furthermore, his efficiency has increased from 46.8 percent to 47.1 percent in field goal percentages and a whopping 41.5 percent in 3-point percentages, compared to 38.5 percent last season.

As his team targets the postseason, coach Joe Mazzulla spoke with the media about Pritchard's growth and its effect on a team chasing back-to-back NBA titles:

“When guys are getting better It allows you to do more. It allows you to be more flexible on your lineups. It allows you to be more creative in what you're able to do. You've seen the surgence of what he's done, but all these guys have done that over the last couple years."

"At the end of the day you're just trying to maximize what we have and because our bench guys are playing really really well, and because we believe in them, we're able to go to different stuff."

The Boston Celtics will return from the All-Star break with a game against New York Knicks Sunday and against the Raptors Tuesday.

With the final third of the season upon us, only time will tell whether Pritchard wins the Sixth Man of the Year award and whether Boston can go back-to-back in the finals.

