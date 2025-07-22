"The backdrop just look right": Draymond Green drops wholesome reaction to Damian Lillard's first press conference on return to Portland

Damian Lillard officially returned to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at his introductory press conference. It marked Lillard’s first appearance with the Trail Blazers after spending the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ad

His former Western Conference foe and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reposted a clip of Lillard’s press conference.

Green wrote a short but wholesome message about his return with the Trail Blazers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The backdrop just look right,” Green wrote in his Instagram story, pointing out the Trail Blazers logos behind Lillard.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Draymond Green's Instagram story via @money23green.

Green’s Warriors and the Trail Blazers had numerous playoff battles during Lillard’s first stint in Portland. The two squads faced off in the 2016 Western Conference semifinals, 2017 opening round and the 2019 Western Conference finals, all of which were won by the Warriors.

Ad

Trending

Damian Lillard has played his first 11 years in the NBA with the Trail Blazers since 2012. The two parties had a fallout in 2023, which led to Lillard forcing a trade, landing him in Milwaukee to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, that partnership has not resulted in any playoff series wins, as they have lost both of their first-round matchups in the past two seasons.

Last May, Lillard tore his Achilles tendon, putting him on the shelf for the next year, before the Bucks waived him last month to allow him to return to Portland.

Ad

With a new-look Trail Blazers squad, Damian Lillard is expected to provide veteran leadership for the squad alongside young guns Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

Damian Lillard gets candid on being back home in Portland

With his 11 years with the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has built a family in Portland, becoming a legend in the city. In his return, Lillard explained how much his return means to him.

Ad

"Just knowing that I'm going to be back home for all parts of my life, with my kids, playing for the Trail Blazers, driving on the same streets that I've driven on pretty much my entire adulthood, my whole family being here, my mom, my brother, my sisters, all my friends around the city of Portland," Lillard said during the press conference.

Ad

"All of those things count. I wasn't expecting it to happen so soon,” he added.

According to ESPN, Damian Lillard signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the team, which would allow him to spend his waning years with the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.