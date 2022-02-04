"The bar has been lowered" - Chris Broussard on LA Lakers' "puncher’s chance" at NBA title, says goal now is to finish 7th or above

The LA Lakers currently sit ninth in the Western Conference standings after Reggie Jackson’s heroics late in the fourth quarter for the LA Clippers last night. The Clippers won the match-up 111-110, but despite the loss, Anthony Davis put on a show for the Lakers, scoring 30 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Chris Broussard and Nick Wright discussed the LA Lakers’ realistic chances for the season, taking into account Davis’s form since returning from injury and LeBron James’ struggles with his knee. The Lakers (25-28) are still unable to close out games as they fight to make sure they reach the playoffs.

Broussard feels the Lakers have been forced to set the bar low, saying:

“Let’s face it, the bar has been lowered alright. You just said it Nick, what’s one of the goals – finish seventh or higher? That’s where the bar is right now. It’s no longer, get home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, challenge Phoenix and Golden State for the best record in the conference – none of that.”

The LA Lakers’ ideal mindset going forward

The situation the LA Lakers are in, as Broussard has pointed out, means focusing on making the playoffs is the franchise’s first challenge. The team needs to get together, cancel out the noise and get to work.

Davis has done that since his return, Russell Westbrook has improved his shooting and Malik Monk has been a major contributor. Broussard went ahead to highlight Westbrook’s comments from a recent post-game interview, saying:

“I have said all season long, punchers change. That’s their mantra as far as I’m concerned. And I think they’re accepting that. Russell Westbrook said a couple days ago – ‘You know what, we just gotta get to the playoffs with the right energy, playing the right way and then everybody is 0-0’. Cause he understands, the regular season is lost.”

Chris Broussard went on to add what the Laker’s mindset should be, saying:

“Let’s just get to the playoffs in a good mentality and see if we can have a puncher’s chance at knocking these teams out. That’s what it’s come to and that puncher’s chance you pointed out Nick, depends on two guys – LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

Davis has definitely been a major positive for the Lakers since his return from injury. He had a minute-restriction in only his first game back and has averaged 36.3 minutes played in the last four games. In the five games since he returned, he has had three 30-point games, scoring predominantly from the paint.

Broussard likes what he is seeing in terms of AD’s game, saying:

“Anthony Davis is, as you said, starting to look like the AD in the bubble, that helped them win the championship. And early on in that final series with Miami, [he] was the front runner for the Finals MVP. And then he kinda faded and LeBron rose and LeBron got it rightfully so. That’s the AD that they need.”

Frank Vogel will be the happiest to hear that, as he has been the scapegoat for the LA Lakers’ struggles in Davis’ absence. With him back and LeBron James expected to return in a few games, the LA Lakers need to get serious in the third and fourth quarters of games. Vogel also needs to focus on improving his rosters’ defense, something he is widely recognized for.

