The Ben Simmons saga: The enigmatic Philadelphia 76ers star reportedly agrees to meet specialist to discuss mental health concerns

Ben Simmons has reportedly agreed to meet a specialist to address his mental health issues. He has not taken the court for the Philadelphia 76ers since the playoff series loss against the Atlanta Hawks last season. He sought a transfer from the team, reported physical issues, and has now cited mental health reasons.

The team wanted Simmons to consult a team-recommended specialist, but the star was adamant about meeting an NBPA-provided mental health specialist. Luckily for the 76ers, there has been a breakthrough in that regard.

As per reports by ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist after he was initially reluctant to do so. However, Simmons will continue to meet with an NBPA-provided mental health specialist. Woj reported:

ESPN Sources: "After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings."

As reported by the source, it remains unclear when Simmons will make his season debut for the 76ers.

"Simmons is planning to continue meeting with his NBPA-provided mental health specialist and working out regularly at the team practice facility, sources tell ESPN. Simmons has yet to play for the Sixers this season, and there remains no timeline on a possible debut."

The Ben Simmons saga continues to loom large over the Philadelphia 76ers despite the team performing well on the court without their disgruntled star.

The organization recently reinstituted fines after Simmons failed to attend meetings with a team-appointed specialist. They will most likely continue to fine him for his failure to cooperate. By the look of things, the longer the impasse continues, the harder it will become for Simmons to return to action.

The 76ers-Simmons spat, which dominated large swathes of the off-season, has quietened for now. But it can still turn ugly if both parties cannot reach a common ground soon.

Simmons hasn't stepped foot on the court since last season's playoffs. The All-Star tried to put pressure on the organization to engineer an exit after he was largely blamed for the Hawks defeat. However, Philly didn't budge, as they didn't want to set a wrong precedent for other players.

Then started a game of cat and mouse that saw both camps go back and forth over various demands and issues. Each party has tried to gain an upper hand or leverage over the other. It remains to be seen how the 76ers-Simmons saga evolves, and whether an end is in sight.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers make a deep playoff run in a stacked Eastern Conference without Ben Simmons?

Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have proved to be more than capable of doing well without Ben Simmons, considering their start to the 2021-22 season. The 76ers have won eight of their opening ten games, and are currently perched atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Joel Embiid has made an uncharacteristically slow start to his campaign, and Ben Simmons isn't expected back anytime soon. However, the 76ers have fared rather well, despite question marks about their ability to play without Simmons.

The likes of Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey have stepped up big for the 76ers. They will have to continue doing so, as Embiid has been ruled out for a few games due to the league's health and safety protocols. However, in a stacked Eastern Conference, the 76ers have their task cut out to make the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets have looked formidable even without Kyrie Irving. The New York Knicks look like they could make some noise in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls look deadly with DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine putting on a show.

Considering all these factors, the 76ers will need Ben Simmons's elite defense to match up with these teams.

It's in both the franchise's as well as Ben Simmons' best interests for the All-Star to make a quick return. If the 76ers make a deep run in the playoffs, Ben Simmons will see his trade value increase. That will enable him to leave for a team of his choice while fetching a good return for the 76ers.

It appears to be a win-win situation for all parties involved. However, it remains to be seen which direction the 76ers-Ben Simmons saga takes.

Edited by Bhargav