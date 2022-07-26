“The best course of action seems to be finally ending this marriage” - NBA analyst says trading Russell Westbrook for top role players would be an instant game-changer for the LA Lakers

LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook continues to be the subject of intense trade speculation. The Indiana Pacers remain the favorites to land Westbrook, should a deal come to fruition.

According to NBA writer Evan Sidery, the Lakers would be foolish to try to make it work with Russell Westbrook this season. Instead, they should be attempting to acquire quality role players. Sidery wrote about how the likes of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner would instantly improve the Lakers for next season.

"It’s a tough pill to swallow for Westbrook and the Lakers, but he’s a negative asset at this stage of his illustrious career. The best course of action seems to be finally ending this marriage. Acquiring Hield and Turner would be an instant game-changer for the Lakers’ postseason aspirations and a win on several levels," Sidery wrote.

According to reports, the Lakers are refusing to part ways with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. Those are the only two first-round draft picks remaining for the LA Lakers this decade. Most have been involved in the trade for Anthony Davis by way of pick swaps and direct giveaways.

However, the Lakers could also be hesitant about this deal because of the possibility of acquiring Kyrie Irving via trade. Irving has made it clear that he sees his future elsewhere, despite exercising his player-option. The Lakers could entice the Brooklyn Nets with their two first-rounders.

Should the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook?

The LA Lakers are stuck with Russell Westbrook and his mammoth salary of over $47 million for the upcoming season. With three max contracts on the books, the Lakers have very little maneuvarability to acquire better role players and make the roster better.

Russell Westbrook's abysmal 2021-22 season for the Lakers and his large salary have also meant that there are very few suitors out there for him. The former league MVP also parted ways with his agent due to irreconciable differences. The point guard was keen on a move elsewhere. Meanwhile, his representative wanted him to stay with the Lakers and make it work.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT.



That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12).

A deal between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers seems likely as both can call it a win-win if it comes to fruition. The Lakers would get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Hield is a player who was championed by LeBron James during the trade deadline. Turner is a center who is one of the best defensive players in the league and provides a perimeter threat.

Acquiring two shooters but having to part ways with two first-round draft picks is acceptable if the Lakers are looking to win now. With King James not getting any younger, that should be the mentality of the franchise.

The Pacers, on the other hand, will absorb a mammoth salary, albeit with more than enough cap space. The franchise could cut ties with Westbrook next summer when he becomes a free agent, should things not workout. In the meantime, Russell Westbrook will help sell tickets while the franchise goes into a rebuilding phase.

