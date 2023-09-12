“The best we have to offer were on vacations” - Richard Sherman expects LeBron James to hush critics nitpicking on USA

Sports analyst Richard Sherman is relieved to learn Team USA is assembling a star-studded squad to send to the 2024 Paris Olympics. He said news of LeBron James recruiting the best American players in the NBA to represent their country was the “right decision” on "Undisputed."

Team USA had a subpar outing in this year's FIBA World Cup. Consequently, a lively discussion ensued to ascertain the main reason for the poor showing. Most analysts and fans believe the lack of top talent in the team was the reason for the USA finishing fourth.

Team USA has received flak from both the media and fans.

"Finally," Sherman said. "This is the right decision because the last guys we sent out there to the world championship this year were not 82-game starters on their own teams and starting for the USA.

"Austin Reaves as great as he was for the Lakers in the playoffs, did not start every game for the Lakers. Josh Hart did not start every game for the Knicks, and these were the guys we sent to the world and said, 'Hey, this is the best we have to offer' while the best we have to offer were on vacation in various places."

LeBron James recruiting the Best USA players for Paris

According to recent reports, LeBron James is interested in joining Team USA for the Paris Olympics next year. Additionally, Bron is leading the charge to recruit other stars.

Richard Sherman's comment “the best we’ve to offer were on vacations” was pointed towards NBA stars like Steph Curry and Anthony Davis. They are among NBA stars missing from the FIBA championship who could be joining the team.

Other top players who have also been linked for the team include Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Devin Booker.

In addition to Lebron's recruitment drive, Team USA is looking to add the reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who recently became an American citizen. Embiid has the choice of playing for the U.S. or for his motherland, Cameroon.

Team USA will be the undeniable favorite if it can field a team of Lebron James paired with other top players. With the rest of the basketball world catching up, the USA cannot afford to send second-tier players to the Paris Olympics.