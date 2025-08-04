  • home icon
  • "The biggest": James Harden’s girlfriend makes feelings known as Clippers star gets emotional over China tour support

"The biggest": James Harden’s girlfriend makes feelings known as Clippers star gets emotional over China tour support

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 04, 2025 13:51 GMT
"The biggest": James Harden's girlfriend can't hide her pride as Clippers star gets emotional over China tour support (Source: Imagn/Instagram)
"The biggest": James Harden’s girlfriend can’t hide her pride as Clippers star gets emotional over China tour support (Source: Imagn/Instagram)

LA Clippers star James Harden shared an emotional message to his fans in Asia, thanking them for the support during his China tour. His girlfriend, Paije Speights, expressed her joy over the love Harden has received overseas.

Sharing a carousel on Instagram, the guard penned a heartfelt note to his supporters, thanking them for the warm reception.

" You guys never cease to amaze me, every time feels like the first time 🇨🇳 I just hope you know the love is reciprocated. Let’s enjoy the rest of this trip! #Uno," he captioned the post.
The post received many reactions, including from Paije Speights, who shared her support in the comments.

"The biggest," she wrote.
Paije Speights responds to James Harden's recent post (Source: Instagram/James Harden)
Paije Speights responds to James Harden's recent post (Source: Instagram/James Harden)

Following his $81.5 million extension with the Clippers, James Harden headed to China for his annual Adidas tour. Dubbed the Uno Fest, the week-long event celebrates the launch of his ninth signature shoe, the Harden Vol. 9.

Harden began his China tour on August 2 in Guangzhou and is scheduled to visit Foshan before wrapping up on August 6 in Shenzhen. In his post, he shared moments from Guangzhou, where he met fans during meet-and-greet events.

Thousands of fans have shown up to catch a glimpse of the former MVP, wearing his jerseys from stops in OKC, Houston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Harden also shared photos from his visit to a Shaolin institute, where he wore traditional attire and took part in cultural activities.

Paije Speights shows love to James Harden as she shares glimpses of his China tour

Paije Speights offered a peek into the NBA star's China tour by sharing screenshots from their FaceTime calls. James Harden appeared to keep her updated every step of the way, with Speights posting a couple of snippets of their long-distance chats on Instagram.

In one image, Harden could be spotted on top of a sports car as Speights posted it with a short caption.

"Facetimes me from China while he working 😂🤞🏾#Proud," she wrote.

The following image showed him signing autographs as she reacted with two emojis.

"🥰💪🏾," she added.
Paije Speights shares her love filled interaction with James Harden online (Source: Instagram/Paije Speights)
Paije Speights shares her love filled interaction with James Harden online (Source: Instagram/Paije Speights)

Harden will continue his tour across China this week, with the final day of the event set for August 6.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
