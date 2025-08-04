"The biggest": James Harden’s girlfriend makes feelings known as Clippers star gets emotional over China tour support

LA Clippers star James Harden shared an emotional message to his fans in Asia, thanking them for the support during his China tour. His girlfriend, Paije Speights, expressed her joy over the love Harden has received overseas.Sharing a carousel on Instagram, the guard penned a heartfelt note to his supporters, thanking them for the warm reception.&quot; You guys never cease to amaze me, every time feels like the first time 🇨🇳 I just hope you know the love is reciprocated. Let’s enjoy the rest of this trip! #Uno,&quot; he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post received many reactions, including from Paije Speights, who shared her support in the comments.&quot;The biggest,&quot; she wrote.Paije Speights responds to James Harden's recent post (Source: Instagram/James Harden)Following his $81.5 million extension with the Clippers, James Harden headed to China for his annual Adidas tour. Dubbed the Uno Fest, the week-long event celebrates the launch of his ninth signature shoe, the Harden Vol. 9.Harden began his China tour on August 2 in Guangzhou and is scheduled to visit Foshan before wrapping up on August 6 in Shenzhen. In his post, he shared moments from Guangzhou, where he met fans during meet-and-greet events.Thousands of fans have shown up to catch a glimpse of the former MVP, wearing his jerseys from stops in OKC, Houston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Harden also shared photos from his visit to a Shaolin institute, where he wore traditional attire and took part in cultural activities.Paije Speights shows love to James Harden as she shares glimpses of his China tourPaije Speights offered a peek into the NBA star's China tour by sharing screenshots from their FaceTime calls. James Harden appeared to keep her updated every step of the way, with Speights posting a couple of snippets of their long-distance chats on Instagram.In one image, Harden could be spotted on top of a sports car as Speights posted it with a short caption.&quot;Facetimes me from China while he working 😂🤞🏾#Proud,&quot; she wrote.The following image showed him signing autographs as she reacted with two emojis.&quot;🥰💪🏾,&quot; she added.Paije Speights shares her love filled interaction with James Harden online (Source: Instagram/Paije Speights)Harden will continue his tour across China this week, with the final day of the event set for August 6.