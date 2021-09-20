“The Brooklyn Nets, with the team constructed the way it currently is, cannot, and will not, win the championship if he is not there” - Isiah Thomas opens up on Kyrie Irving trade rumors 

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving, surprisingly, has been dominating NBA trade rumors lately.

Although there are no concrete reports to suggest the Nets are interested in trading for Irving, several analysts have still had their say on the matter. Some believe he should be traded, while others think it's not something the Brooklyn Nets should be considering at this stage.

The presence of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving makes the Nets one of the most feared outfits in the upcoming season. They are the oddsmakers favorites to win it all. The Nets were very close to making a deep playoff run last campaign, but injuries to Irving and Harden held them back in the series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Isiah Thomas says Brooklyn Nets won't go all the way without Kyrie Irving on their roster

Detroit Pistons legend and former NBA player Isiah Thomas was the latest to share his opinion on trade rumors circling Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets. In an interview with Basketball News.com's Etan Thomas, Thomas said the Nets could not win the title if they moved Irving. Here's what he said in full:

“The LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavs that came back and beat the Golden State Warriors after they had a 73-9 season — and LeBron James was off the charts in every statistical category — but the Cleveland Cavs do not win the championship without Kyrie Irving on that team,” Thomas said. “Put me down on record. The Brooklyn Nets, with the team constructed the way it currently is, cannot, and will not, win the championship if he is not there. Period.”

Kyrie Irving averaged around 27 points on 50/40/90 shooting splits last season. He also adapted well after James Harden's addition to the team, playing more off the ball than he did previously.

With Irving's game more dominant offensively, having him play alongside Durant and Harden does give the Brooklyn Nets a massive advantage come playoff time. Irving can create and score on all three levels. There aren't many players of his level available on the market.

Keeping these factors in mind, it definitely does not show any indication that the Brooklyn Nets are indeed willing to trade Kyrie Irving.

