"The bug is REAL!": LeBron James and Michael Phelps hype Kevin Hart’s newfound obsession

Comedian Kevin Hart got the attention of LA Lakers star LeBron James and Olympic gold-medalist Michael Phelps after he shared a video of himself playing golf on Instagram. The two sports icons got excited about Hart's newest hobby and commented on his social media post.Golf has started to take over for most athletes. King James started this summer and has started to get the hang of it. His longtime competition, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, even welcomed him to the sport.On Hart's post on IG, he told his fans and followers to give him some time to adjust and find his footing.&quot;1st time on a golf course ⛳️….. give me sometime…. Shit is about to get real!!!!!! Next summer might be one of the best summers ever …. I can’t believe that it took me this long to play this damn game…. I just got bit by the bug and I fucking LOVE IT!!!!!!!!&quot; Hart posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJust like how Curry welcomed James, the Lakers star did the same to Kevin Hart. He also agreed that the bug is real, since he, too, was bitten by it.&quot;Welcome my brother!! The bug is REAL!!&quot; James commented.LeBron James comments on Kevin Hart's golf post. (Credits: IG/Kevin Hart)Phelps also left a comment on Hart's post.&quot;I see you! ⛳️&quot; the Olympic swimmer commented.Michael Phelps commented on Kevin Hart's post. (Credits: IG/Kevin Hart)Steph Curry plans to play golf with LeBron JamesHaving four NBA titles, altering basketball, and being born in the same Akron hospital: These aren't the only things that Steph Curry and LeBron James have in common anymore. They also love playing golf in the offseason.Although a beginner to the sport, James has now come to love it. The Lakers star is looking forward to spending more time on the course to practice his golf swing. Curry, who's had some time to develop his game throughout the years, is excited to see how the 6-foot-9 forward will develop his swing.In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Curry commented on James' new obsession with golf. He also revealed that he plans to play with the four-time MVP soon.“He’s obsessed with it,&quot; Curry said. &quot;He’s out there a lot more than I actually thought he would be right off the jump. So he gets it, which is great. Yeah, we’ll definitely get out and play.”“I’m an amateur swing coach, I feel like I always can help somebody with their swing even though I probably don’t know what I’m talking about. He seems like a very good project to have, for sure. And he seems like he has fun out there on the course. I don’t mind that at all.”From being competitors on the court to the field, the rivalry between Steph Curry and LeBron James took an interesting turn.