"The Bulls are the team to beat in the East right now" - Jay Williams praises the Chicago Bulls for their form this season

The Chicago Bulls have put the entire league on notice with their incredible performances thus far this season. The Bulls are currently an Eastern Conference powerhouse and are mentioned in championship conversations around the NBA.

According to ESPN's basketball analyst and former NBA player Jay Williams, the Chicago Bulls are the best team in the Eastern Conference right now and are the team to beat. Speaking on ESPN's morning show Get Up, Williams said:

"The Bulls are the team to beat in the East right now. They are. I know Kyrie is playing road games and we'll get to see him on the road against Chicago. But the way DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are playing with Lonzo Ball and the way they defend. They are playing the best basketball right now in the Eastern Conference."

The Chicago Bulls sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 27-11 record. They beat the Detroit Pistons by 46 points in their last game and are nearly three games ahead of the second seed, the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls and Nets will go head to head next as the battle for supremacy in the East continues to heat up.

How far can the Chicago Bulls go this season?

The Chicago Bulls have taken the league by storm this season, thanks mainly to the exploits of players such as Zach Lavine, Demar DeRoza, Lonzo Ball and Nicola Vučević. The four starters have led the team from the get-go and have been their best performers thus far.

Coached by Billy Donovan, the Bulls are 15-4 at home, 12-7 on the road and have won nine of their last 10 games. There was a lot of talk about how the addition of DeRozan and Ball to the team wouldn't work out, but those conversations seem to have been proven wrong.

Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Nicola Vučević don't have a lot of experience in the NBA Playoffs. So far in their careers, both LaVine and Ball have yet to make a postseason appearance, while Vučević has only played in 11 playoff games. Considering their championship aspirations, this could be a potential problem for the Bulls as experience matters a lot in the postseason.

The Bulls have been very impressive this season. They are ranked fourth in the NBA in offensive rating (112.5) and are ninth in defensive rating (107.8). Their offense is a well-oiled machine thanks to a really good combination of inside and outside threats. Zach Lavine and Lonzo Ball are excellent on the perimeter, Demar DeRozan is a master of the mid-range and Nicoal Vučević is a solid interior presence. This makes them very difficult to stop and causes a lot of problems for the opposing defense.

Overall, the Chicago Bulls seem to have the right roster, chemistry and the capability to go far this season. But their lack of experience in the postseason could hurt their chances when they go up against truly elite teams.

