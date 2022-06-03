"The Celtics are the first team that isn't overwhelmed and intimidated by Steph's showboating, hotdogging and front-running" - Skip Bayless praises Celtics' grit in overcoming Steph Curry's 4th quarter-collapsed Warriors

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless was quick with scathing criticism of Steph Curry on Thursday night. After a loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the analyst did not hold back his comments.

The Golden State Warriors endured one of the worst fourth-quarter meltdowns in Finals history in a match they went on to lose 112-120. In a 24-point switch that saw a five-minute scoring drought, Golden State looked practically helpless.

Considering the lack of affection Bayless has shown towards the Warriors talisman in the past, he was quick to dish out a few unsavory comments after their loss.

Praising the Boston Celtics' fortitude while directly slandering Steph Curry, Skip Bayless tweeted by saying:

"The Celtics are the first team that isn't overwhelmed and intimidated by Steph's showboating, hotdogging and front-running. They just shrug and keep battling."

Bayless' comments towards Curry aren't a new occurrence. Having been critical of the Warriors superstar for several years, the analyst has found ways to fault Curry whenever possible.

In this scenario, however, the situation just happens to fit Skip's narrative.

After a dynamic 21-point start to the first-quarter, Steph Curry suffered on the offensive front for the rest of the game. Having shot 2-6 from the field in the fourth, the 33-year old could not build off the momentum of the first-quarter.

Overall, although Curry ended the game with 34 points on 12-25 shooting from the field, the Celtics managed to come up with a win.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry already set an NBA Finals record Steph Curry already set an NBA Finals record 🐐 https://t.co/w5eMbQas7N

With relentless tenacity being the general tone of the Boston Celtics this season, Skip Bayless isn't wrong in praising the young unit for their performance.

Is Skip Bayless' criticism of Steph Curry true?

Steph Curry attempts to score off a layup

Skip Bayless, among other NBA fans, have often viewed Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors as favorites. With the celebrations and the iconic "shimmy" being the general basis for this critique, Bayless has often been far more critical of Curry.

Although Curry hit a runner to secure a three-point lead with six minutes on the clock, the Warriors allowed Boston to go on a 17-0 run in the next five minutes.

Barry @BarryOnHere Steph Curry in the last 5:40 tonight after Boston tied the game:



0 PTS

0-3 FG Steph Curry in the last 5:40 tonight after Boston tied the game:0 PTS0-3 FG https://t.co/oD9svcV8q8

In this span of time, Curry missed every shot he attempted.

While a lot of this could be attributed to pressure and the Celtics' defensive efforts, the overall critique could be viewed as a little extreme. While Curry did shrink in the final minutes of the game, it was more of a collective failure on the Warriors' part.

With Game 1 in the books, the Dubs will look to bounce back fast.

