"THE CELTICS SAID F**K YOUR LITTLE THIRD QUARTER RUN", "Kobe finna block Jayson Tatum number after this game" - Fans mercilessly troll Golden State and praise Boston Celtics after rollercoaster Game 1 in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics stole Game 1 of the NBA Finals from the Golden State Warriors with a 120-108 comeback win.

Jayson Tatum and company looked out of sorts in the first three quarters. They were down by 12 points at the start of the final period.

However, the Celtics showed tremendous composure, getting their heads back into the game and producing a monumental performance down the stretch. They had five players scoring in double digits as they rounded off yet another brilliant team effort.

Steph Curry's record-breaking outing in vain; Draymond Green comes up short as Golden State Warriors suffer a fourth-quarter meltdown

Steph Curry produced a record-breaking first-quarter performance in Thursday's Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics. He scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor, with six coming from the arc.

It was the highest-scoring quarter for Curry in an NBA Finals contest and the most by any player since Michael Jordan. MJ scored 22 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns in the 1993 finals.

Curry also broke the record for the most 3-pointers made in an individual quarter by a player. He scored six 3-pointers in the opening 12 minutes of the game. The Warriors star looked nearly unstoppable at that stage.

Considering the start Curry had, many believed the Golden State Warriors were on their way to a comfortable win, but that wasn't the case.

Here's how the NBA world reacted to Curry's performance:

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Curry not taking no chances with that Finals MVP lol Curry not taking no chances with that Finals MVP lol

Dan Devine @YourManDevine So. You decided to play drop against Stephen Curry. So. You decided to play drop against Stephen Curry. https://t.co/clZDp9RlEV

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd I would strongly encourage the Celtics to guard Steph Curry. I would strongly encourage the Celtics to guard Steph Curry.

The NBA world didn't forget to take a swipe at Draymond Green, who had a miserable night offensively. Green scored four points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ Draymond better start his podcast telling himself that he was a 2 pack of ass after this game. Draymond better start his podcast telling himself that he was a 2 pack of ass after this game.

nick wright @getnickwright Watching Draymond try to score is legit comedy.



He’s elite at every other aspect of the game but he’s a bottom 2 percentile scorer at this point. Watching Draymond try to score is legit comedy. He’s elite at every other aspect of the game but he’s a bottom 2 percentile scorer at this point.

Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm draymond green on defense vs. draymond green on offense draymond green on defense vs. draymond green on offense https://t.co/6P6nQMAoMG

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Draymond Green: "We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes. So, we’ll be fine." Draymond Green: "We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes. So, we’ll be fine." Holy shit Draymond is shameless as fuck twitter.com/Con_Chron/stat… Holy shit Draymond is shameless as fuck twitter.com/Con_Chron/stat…

The Golden State Warriors received plenty of criticism online for blowing a 12-point lead and producing the worst fourth-quarter performance in an NBA Finals game. They were outscored 40-16 during that stretch.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins The Celtics defense got on their ass like diapers on a baby!!! Carry the hell on… The Celtics defense got on their ass like diapers on a baby!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/PlGPWTifvc

currybuuburner (12-5) | finished gg @currybuuburner When we asked for 2021 steph we didnt mean for his help to also be from 2021 When we asked for 2021 steph we didnt mean for his help to also be from 2021

Boston Celtics come up big down the stretch as Al Horford steers the ship to cover up for Jayson Tatum's off night

The Boston Celtics seemed unfazed by their lack of experience in the NBA Finals. Not only was it Ime Udoka's maiden trip to the finals as head coach, but it was also a first for all his players.

Going up against an experienced side like the Golden State Warriors was never going to be an easy task. However, the Celtics showed their mettle once again, stealing homecourt advantage in Game 1.

The NBA world heaped praise on Boston's efforts, especially veteran Al Horford, who had a 26-point outing. It proved to be a decisive performance by the forward as Jayson Tatum wasn't able to get going at all.

Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano THE CELTICS SAID FUCK YOUR LITTLE THIRD QUARTER RUN THE CELTICS SAID FUCK YOUR LITTLE THIRD QUARTER RUN

The Ringer @ringer The Celtics win the 4th by a score of 40-16 (!!!) to steal Game 1 of the #NBAFinals from the Warriors The Celtics win the 4th by a score of 40-16 (!!!) to steal Game 1 of the #NBAFinals from the Warriors 😳 https://t.co/K2tW3nvmz4

BASED SAVAGE @crackcobain__ Kobe finna block Jayson Tatum number after this game Kobe finna block Jayson Tatum number after this game

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Shout out Jayson Tatum for his charitable efforts building homes in San Francisco with all them bricks with all due respect Shout out Jayson Tatum for his charitable efforts building homes in San Francisco with all them bricks with all due respect

Dante Turo @DanteOnDeck Jayson Tatum couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean and the Celtics still won by 12 points. What an unbelievable performance from the Boston Celtics, especially in the 4th quarter.



3 more wins ☘️ Jayson Tatum couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean and the Celtics still won by 12 points. What an unbelievable performance from the Boston Celtics, especially in the 4th quarter. 3 more wins ☘️

BON @Gresham2x Al Horford shoot like he changing a tire but them shits somehow go in can’t knock it Al Horford shoot like he changing a tire but them shits somehow go in can’t knock it

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Al Horford in the 4th quarter Al Horford in the 4th quarter 🐐 https://t.co/a376oOXS3M

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Al Horford was on that type of time Al Horford was on that type of time https://t.co/yryJrhWCSL

