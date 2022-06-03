"THE CELTICS SAID F**K YOUR LITTLE THIRD QUARTER RUN", "Kobe finna block Jayson Tatum number after this game" - Fans mercilessly troll Golden State and praise Boston Celtics after rollercoaster Game 1 in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics stole Game 1 of the NBA Finals from the Golden State Warriors with a 120-108 comeback win.
Jayson Tatum and company looked out of sorts in the first three quarters. They were down by 12 points at the start of the final period.
However, the Celtics showed tremendous composure, getting their heads back into the game and producing a monumental performance down the stretch. They had five players scoring in double digits as they rounded off yet another brilliant team effort.
Steph Curry's record-breaking outing in vain; Draymond Green comes up short as Golden State Warriors suffer a fourth-quarter meltdown
Steph Curry produced a record-breaking first-quarter performance in Thursday's Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics. He scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor, with six coming from the arc.
It was the highest-scoring quarter for Curry in an NBA Finals contest and the most by any player since Michael Jordan. MJ scored 22 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns in the 1993 finals.
Curry also broke the record for the most 3-pointers made in an individual quarter by a player. He scored six 3-pointers in the opening 12 minutes of the game. The Warriors star looked nearly unstoppable at that stage.
Story continues below ad
Considering the start Curry had, many believed the Golden State Warriors were on their way to a comfortable win, but that wasn't the case.
Here's how the NBA world reacted to Curry's performance:
Story continues below ad
The NBA world didn't forget to take a swipe at Draymond Green, who had a miserable night offensively. Green scored four points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
The Golden State Warriors received plenty of criticism online for blowing a 12-point lead and producing the worst fourth-quarter performance in an NBA Finals game. They were outscored 40-16 during that stretch.
Story continues below ad
Boston Celtics come up big down the stretch as Al Horford steers the ship to cover up for Jayson Tatum's off night
The Boston Celtics seemed unfazed by their lack of experience in the NBA Finals. Not only was it Ime Udoka's maiden trip to the finals as head coach, but it was also a first for all his players.
Story continues below ad
Going up against an experienced side like the Golden State Warriors was never going to be an easy task. However, the Celtics showed their mettle once again, stealing homecourt advantage in Game 1.
The NBA world heaped praise on Boston's efforts, especially veteran Al Horford, who had a 26-point outing. It proved to be a decisive performance by the forward as Jayson Tatum wasn't able to get going at all.
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad