"The Celtics have snatched the Nets soul... They done made Kevin Durant quit" - Former Boston Celtics star gives a scathing critique of Brooklyn Nets and KD

Former Boston Celtics 'Center' Kendrick Perkins was one amongst many to rally his thoughts following the Celtics' 'Game 3' victory over Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant led Brooklyn Nets.

Perkins was quick to share his thoughts on the Nets following the Celtics' commanding win, which plants the second seed in pole position to advance to the Eastern Conference Semi Finals.

Perkins began:

"The Celtics have snatched the Nets soul... They done made Kevin Durant quit"

The Boston Celtics emerged victorious in what was an intense battle in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics, who were in the lead subsequent to two fantastic performances at TD Garden, arrived at the Barclays Center and put on a clinic.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in brushing aside the Brooklyn Nets with an assertive 109-103 scoreline, in what saw the legacies of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving questioned.

Kendrick Perkins went on to add:

They punking them, they punked KD. They done made Kevin Durant quit. He had no interest whatsoever in playing this game. He was not engaged. And think about this, some people were saying.. that KD and Kyrie were the most skilled duo of all time and what did we witness? We witnessed the Boston Celtics made both of those guys quit.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in dropping a statline of five rebounds, six assists, and six steals to go with a staggering 39 points. The Celtics forward led both teams in scoring. Spectacular.

Jaylen Brown also contributed with an efficient 23 points on 56% shooting.

The Celtics duo were backed to take the Boston crowd to their first NBA Championship since 2008, and they finally have the resemblance of a championship team.

The victory catapulted the Celtics as frontrunners to advance to the next round by a country mile. They are looking dangerous and might just be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

What's next for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Since July 2019, which relates to the arrival of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have made the playoffs every year. However, contrary to popular belief, this stat may be misleading and manipulative.

Although the Nets have made the playoffs each year since the All-Star duo's arrival, the foremost the franchise has reached was the 2021 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, which saw the Nets crumble in an overtime loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a must-win game seven matchup.

This scenario has not looked to change, with Brooklyn on the verge of another first-round exit. This time, however, neither the franchise itself, nor the players can be excused and will be under scrutiny in terms of how they have performed.

Kyrie Irving: 16 Points 6-17 FG 0-7 3PT



Best duo in the league Kevin Durant: 16 Points 5 Turnovers -2 +/-Kyrie Irving: 16 Points 6-17 FG 0-7 3PTBest duo in the league Kevin Durant: 16 Points 5 Turnovers -2 +/-Kyrie Irving: 16 Points 6-17 FG 0-7 3PTBest duo in the league 🔥 https://t.co/abbk5Srmvw

The 'Game 3' triumph brought into question a lot of debates surrounding 'KD' and Kyrie Irving's legacies. This is subject to change, although the 2022 NBA Playoffs will not be one that's in their favor.

nick wright @getnickwright Kevin Durant’s career in the playoffs:



With Golden State: 38-10 (.792)

With OKC & BK: 57-49 (.538)



🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Kevin Durant’s career in the playoffs:With Golden State: 38-10 (.792)With OKC & BK: 57-49 (.538)🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

